CASCADE, Iowa --- The 24-hour rule took on a whole new meaning for the Key West semi-pro baseball team on Sunday afternoon.
Typically, a team gives itself 24 hours to digest a big win or loss. But the Ramblers used that time frame to win three games and two more tournament championships. Key West defeated Cascade, 9-4, for the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoff championship after edging Rickardsville, 3-1, in the semifinals earlier in the day.
On Saturday night, the Ramblers defeated Zwingle, 5-2, for the Dyersville Tournament title. They have won six of the seven tournaments entered this season and 11 of their last 12 over the past two seasons.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever won two tournaments in two days before, so it’s a pretty cool feeling,” Key West manager Brett LaMere said. “It definitely was tough, because none of us is a young as we used to be. Playing that much baseball in a short amount of time wears on you a little bit, but we’re all pretty locked in when we go out to play.
“I don’t think we’ve ever won six in a season, either. But we’re not satisfied. We have one more this week, and we’re excited to get right back at it.”
The Ramblers face Rickardsville on Monday night in the first round of the Peosta Tournament. That will be their final tournament of the summer.
Anthony Ruden, who won his fifth tournament MVP of the summer on Saturday night, struck out nine, walked three and allowed just three walks in the EIHL championship game. That came after he struck out five in 2 1/3 scoreless innings Saturday night to earn the save against Zwingle.
“It’s definitely been a grind, but you could see it from all four teams playing out here today,” Ruden said. “You can tell the season is kind of winding down. That makes it feel even better to get the two wins today, and hopefully we keep it going in Peosta.
“We get the energy from our competitiveness as a team. We show up expecting to win, and we know we’re going to get every team’s best shot. When they come out firing right away, it gets us going. We know we have to respond.”
The Ramblers took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, then put the game out of reach with a six-run second highlighted by a two-run single from Ruden and a two-run double from Andrew Swartz.
Cascade responded with a pair of runs in the fourth and single tallies in the sixth and seventh but couldn’t get any closer. Key West tallied single runs in the fifth and seventh. Ruden, Swartz and Cascade pitcher Brock Simon all had two hits.
“It’s tough playing the semifinals and championship game of the playoffs all in one day, and it really puts an emphasis on your pitching,” Key West leadoff man Anthony Razo said. “Fortunately, we could give the ball to (Andrew Redman) in the first game and Rudy in the second. The other tournaments are spaced out a little more, so you can plan ahead.
“Other than that, it’s a matter of making sure everybody stays healthy and stays hydrated. But we love the challenges weekends like this bring. It only elevates out game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.