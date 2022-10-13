Jim Sheehan noticed an out-of-the-ordinary passion and drive in his daughter shortly after she joined a club swimming program at the age of 9.
When she would perform a flip turn, Miriam Sheehan quickly popped out of the water to resume her stroke, rather than efficiently streamlining under the surface. Her club coach in the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Aquatic Club kept referencing a former pupil, Olympian Tom Shields, for the proper technique.
So, Jim Sheehan cued up a video of Shields rallying the University of California from a significant deficit to win a 4x100 relay on the strength of his exemplary underwater dolphin kick.
Little Miriam was hooked. And determined to implement the dolphin kick into her swimming.
Not only has Miriam Sheehan perfected the dolphin kick, it propelled her to an opportunity to represent Puerto Rico in the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.
And, last week, the homeschooled high school senior verbally committed to swim for NCAA Division I powerhouse North Carolina State University. Swimswam.com listed her as the No. 11-ranked recruit in the graduating class of 2023.
“She’s had that inner drive and a very high swimming IQ from a very young age,” said Jim Sheehan, a 1996 Dubuque Wahlert graduate who swam for Dubuque Senior and later Iowa State University. “It helped that, in the Phoenix area, you could go to a local meet and be standing on the same deck as Olympians, world record holders and NCAA champions.
“If you were tuned in — and a lot of kids that age aren’t, and understandably so – you could sit at the edge of the pool and soak in what makes them so good. It’s a great environment for young swimmers.”
Miriam Sheehan watched the Shields video over and over and became mesmerized. She asked her father how the Olympian could hold his breath for so long.
The answer: Practice. And plenty of it.
“My dad said, ‘If you think you’re short on oxygen, look what this guy’s doing,’” Miriam Sheehan recalled. “He had to be behind by 15 meters, and he took a huge part of the lead away right away. The next two walls, he put the nail in the coffin and won the race.
“It was amazing how fast he was under water. I thought you’d just be moseying around down there, so it was mind-blowing to see how fast you could go with a really strong dolphin kick. At the same time, it was so obvious, that I felt like I should have picked up on it earlier.”
Miriam Sheehan didn’t exactly ease into the dolphin kick. She set a goal of nine underwater kicks before surfacing, a plan that resulted in headaches because of the oxygen deprivation.
“The first two weeks were terrible,” Miriam Sheehan said. “I’d go into a turn, and the act of flipping and pushing off the wall felt like a long time. Then add nine kicks after that, it’s pretty intimidating. I took it as a challenge, and I didn’t want to back down from a challenge. It helped that my coaches were encouraging about it.
“But seeing someone be able to swim so fast by doing it, I thought it’d be great for racing. It hurt and it kind of sucked at first. But, the next time I raced, I could see the kid next to me dropping back, and I knew I was going so much faster. The reward was more than the discomfort of the headaches or the pain, I guess.”
Miriam Sheehan quickly established herself on a larger scale, setting 10-and-under national age group records in seven events — the 50- and 100-yard backstrokes, 50-yard butterfly, the 50- and 100-meter backstrokes and the 50- and 100-meter butterfly events. All of those marks still stand.
And her passion and drive for the sport never wavered.
FINDING THE RIGHT FIT
Miriam Sheehan began the recruiting process a little late in the game. While most elite-level NCAA Division I athletes try to make verbal commitments by their sophomore years in high school, she waited until this spring as she completed her junior year.
Her rapid-fire recruitment included several of the elite programs in the country, but North Carolina State and head coach Braden Holloway separated themselves from the rest of the field. It didn’t hurt that the Wolfpack women placed fifth at the NCAA championships and the men took fourth — the best combined finish of any program in the country.
“I really liked the fact that, at NC State, you’re viewed as your own individual and a valuable part of the team, and it’s not like you’re some sort of cog in the machine,” said Miriam Sheehan, who plans to pursue a degree in engineering. “They look at your strengths and weaknesses and try to enhance you as a swimmer, rather than try to fix you or fit you into a certain mold.
“It really helped that Coach Holloway is a sprints coach, so there’s an added element of stability there. They do a lot of fast sets where you’re working at the speed you’d swim in meets. You’re not grinding through until you drop. When they push you, it’s to make you better and not to break you down, so it’s as close to what I’ve been doing, just as part of a larger team.”
Holloway has often been referred to as a “sprint maestro,” and his recruitment of Miriam Sheehan demonstrated a unique understanding of the discipline and maximizing performances of the “racecars” of the sport. Holloway also watched one of the Sheehans’ workouts with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
“It’s kind of a delicate balance, because she has some amazing gifts but also some vulnerabilities,” Jim Sheehan said. “Miriam is capable of some amazing things, but, if you push it too far, her performance will fall off a cliff and she almost looks like she doesn’t know what she’s doing. You have to be careful with high-end sprinters and how you train. I’ve coached her for all these years, and I can say I don’t think we’ll ever get to the point where we’re 100% dialed in on our workouts.
“So, it was important to find a program with a similar training philosophy, and Coach Holloway and NC State felt like the best fit. He asked all the right questions and really understood how to maximize her performance. If you go to a program that isn’t the right fit, it impacts your entire college experience – from academics to socially to athletics.”
And Miriam Sheehan is certainly wired differently.
“Most athletes just follow directions and do the workouts put in front of them,” DASH head coach and team director Doug Colin said. “But Miriam is completely invested and involved in her training and planning and implementing it. She has a great understanding of what feels right and what feels off, and she’s been that way since she was 9 or 10 years old.”
OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE
Business opportunities took Jim Sheehan and his family to Puerto Rico, where Miriam quickly established herself on a national stage again and Jim served as the national team coach. She holds three long-course national records and seven short-course national records.
Jim Sheehan’s wife and Miriam’s mother, the former Carolyn Hail, excelled in track and field and cross country while at Dubuque Hempstead.
The Puerto Rican Swimming Federation invited her to join the national team, and Miriam became eligible to represent the country after two years of residency.
At age 16, Sheehan qualified for two events at the Olympics last summer.
She swam a 56.64 to finish 38th in a 52-woman field in the 100-meter freestyle, which Australia’s Emma McKeon won in 51.96. Sheehan also turned in a 1:02.49 to take 31st in the 33-woman field in the 100-meter butterfly, which Canada’s Margaret MacNeil won in 55.59.
“Even though there were a lot of COVID restrictions and we didn’t have the usual Olympic experience, it was still so surreal, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity,” Miriam Sheehan said. “We could only go from the Olympic village to our venue, and there weren’t any fans allowed. But it was still amazing, because all along the bus route, there would be Japanese fans cheering and waving signs. There was so much excitement there, and you could feel it.”
But the magnitude of the moment took a while to hit the 16-year-old.
“Leading up to her events, she was actually so calm, almost to the point where I began to wonder if something was wrong,” Jim Sheehan said. “When she got to her events, the deck was full of TV cameras and everything was dialed up to 11, and then it hit her. She had to take a deep breath and calm down.
“But it was a great experience for her. It definitely sets her up for the future, whether it’s the NCAAs or national meets in the future. She’s already been on that stage, so she’ll be able to manage it better.”
The Sheehan family recently moved back to Dubuque. Although the Puerto Rican federation offered her an invitation to represent the country down the line, she will more than likely try to swim for USA Swimming in the future.
“The Olympics are something I can always circle back to whenever I’m at a big meet and start to feel a little nervous,” Miriam Sheehan said. “It’ll help me calm down, knowing it’s something I can absolutely do. I just can’t afford to get too relaxed.”
In the time being, Miriam Sheehan plans to get ready for her freshman year at North Carolina State.
“The best way to prepare for it, so I can come in and contribute, is to just get as close to the times I know I’ll need to go to score points at the NCAA meet,” she said. “That’s a simple statement, but it’s not simple doing it. But that’s the goal.”
