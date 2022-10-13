10072022-miriamsheehan8-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Miriam Sheehan, who represented Puerto Rico at the Tokyo Olympics as a 16-year-old last summer, trains with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes at the Dubuque Community Schools Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School. She recently committed to swim for NCAA Division I power North Carolina State University.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Jim Sheehan noticed an out-of-the-ordinary passion and drive in his daughter shortly after she joined a club swimming program at the age of 9.

When she would perform a flip turn, Miriam Sheehan quickly popped out of the water to resume her stroke, rather than efficiently streamlining under the surface. Her club coach in the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Aquatic Club kept referencing a former pupil, Olympian Tom Shields, for the proper technique.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.