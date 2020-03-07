DES MOINES — Cascade’s perfect season met its demise at the hand of its own crafty tool.
The top-ranked and top-seeded Cougars couldn’t find any sort of rhythm on Friday against the 2-3 zone defense of No. 4-seed Osage, and the Green Devils used their length and speed to close out and swarm Cascade shooters to the tune of 24 percent shooting (11-for-46) in a 46-32 loss in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Held to a season-low point total, Cascade (26-1) suffered its only loss at state, where the program has finished its season eight times over the past nine seasons. The Cougars reached the semifinals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons and captured the program’s first state championship in 2018.
“We didn’t play well offensively,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “Ever since the North Linn game (on Feb. 13) we haven’t played that well shooting the basketball. We had good looks, but you can only put so much pressure on your defense. You have to be able to score the ball, and we didn’t shoot it well.”
Nicole McDermott closed her terrific prep career for the Cougars with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. The all-state point guard will continue her career at NAIA Clarke University this fall.
“It’s been a blast,” McDermott said. “I’m thankful that I got to play for Coach Sconsa for four years and all of the teammates I’ve had over these years. Thank you so much for everything.”
Just four players scored for the Cougars, as Skylar Dolphin and Jordan Simon added seven points apiece. Abby Welter finished with four points. Only two players — Faith Bower and Alyssa Lux — saw significant minutes off the bench for Cascade, and the starters’ legs appeared to wear down as the game progressed.
“The fourth quarter we were so tired, and we were trying to fight and fight,” said Simon, who added five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. “When we play so few girls, it’s hard to have the legs the whole season. We just tried to fight and get out on their shooters.”
Dani Johnson had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Osage (24-2), which used a key 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to break a 20-20 tie. The Green Devils advanced to tonight’s state championship game against third-seeded North Linn (24-2). Sidney Brandau and Ellie Bobinet added nine points apiece for the Devils.
“We just wanted to move the ball,” Osage coach Chad Erickson said. “We knew they weren’t super big, but super active and very athletic. When we had an advantage inside, get it to Sid. With her size, she can see over the top and find shooters. She was able to do that in the second half especially.”
While offensive highlights were hard to come by, McDermott brought the crowd to its feet with an amazing play in the second quarter. Battling for a loose ball on the hardwood in the middle of the lane, Cascade’s dynamic playmaker flipped up a shot from her back around three Devils defenders and found nothing but net.
The teams were tied at 12 at halftime.
“We struggled shooting it,” McDermott said. “We came out ready to play, we just were struggling shooting the ball. They were really tall and long and could get out and contest. Obviously, that had a big part on our inside game, too. They got a lot of blocks on us. It was just a tough game offensively for us.”
McDermott and Simon answered with treys in the third quarter when the Cougars twice got down by three points, but the Devils squeezed out to a 20-18 lead heading to the fourth. After Welter opened the final quarter with a drive that tied the game at 20, the Devils delivered the game-changing run.
Bobinet and Melanie Bye sank triples, then Brandau scored inside before Bobinet connected from downtown again for a 31-20 lead with 5:21 remaining. The way Cascade’s offense had shot the ball to that point, the deficit seemed nearly insurmountable.
“We were tired. The majority of it was that Osage’s defense was outstanding,” Sconsa said. “They have long athletes and they extend out and we couldn’t finish. That was a testament to them. Disappointing, but what can we do? We simply didn’t shoot it well enough.”
The Cougars tried clawing back into the game, but good looks were hard to come by against the pesky Osage defenders. Seconds continued ticking off the clock as Cascade desperately looked for an open look that rarely came.
“We were trying to get a quick shot to get back in the game, but it was tough,” McDermott said. “Their defense was crazy good and made it hard on us.”
Simon’s drive to the hoop cut the deficit to 34-26 with 1:28 to play, but that’s the closest Cascade could get down the stretch. Over two games, the numbers don’t lie on the Cougars’ futility shooting the ball at state: 27-for-93 from the field for a 29 percent clip.
“The past couple games for whatever reason, our shot just hasn’t been there,” said Simon, who shared a long hug with her future Iowa State University roommate, Osage’s Brandau, after the game. “We definitely wanted to work inside, but the height advantage wasn’t in our favor. They just shot the ball better, especially from the outside, and that’s just the way it goes.”
Cascade graduates four senior starters in McDermott, Dolphin, Simon and Welter. It was a remarkable run for the senior group — posting a 96-10 record over that span — that played in the state semifinals as freshmen, juniors and seniors, but of course will be most remembered for capturing the Cougars’ first state title as sophomores.
“Four years at state is crazy,” Simon said. “To win the state title and play in three (other) semifinal games, I never could have imagined that freshman year. Playing here has been awesome and I’m just so glad that I got to play with my best friends.”