Michael O’Keefe never imagined the motion picture ‘Caddyshack’ would become such a popular comedy that could stand the test of time.
In fact, very few on the set of the 1980 film had high expectations for it. And the initial reviews were not kind.
But ‘Caddyshack’ remains one of the most-quoted sports films in Hollywood history, and O’Keefe’s role as Danny Noonan has provided a platform for his charity work.
O’Keefe will be the guest of honor Monday, when Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin and Dolph’s Iron Bar presents ‘Golfin’ with Dolphin’ at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way and Hills & Dales.
“It’s very gratifying to know that ‘Caddyshack’ holds the place that it does in the American film-going consciousness, and that I can use my connection to it to support various charities,” O’Keefe, 66, said earlier this week. “It’s very easy to say ‘yes’ when something like that comes up.
“None of us had any idea that ‘Caddyshack’ would turn out the way it did when we were filming. In fact, Doug Kenney was terribly unhappy with the outcome of the film and it was one of the things that led to the depression that influenced his suicide. If you check out the Netflix movie, ‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture,’ you’ll see Will Forte deliver a hilarious line as Doug Kenney, after he is dead, when he’s told that the film is very popular. He says, ‘Huh?’”
Kenney co-founded National Lampoon magazine in 1970 and collaborated on ‘Animal House’ and ‘Caddyshack’ before his death in 1980 at age 33.
‘Caddyshack’ featured an all-star lineup of comedians, including Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight. And most film fans can recite the lines verbatim. O’Keefe himself earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Ben Meechum in ‘The Great Santini,’ a 1979 film starring legendary actor Robert Duvall.
“As far as listening to people quote ‘Caddyshack,’ everyone should have my problems,” O’Keefe said when asked if he considered those lines to be a blessing or a burden.
John Finn, the manager of Dolph’s Iron Bar, immediately thought of the Danny Noonan character when helping organize the golf outing for charity.
“’Caddyshack’ is such a classic golf movie, and he was a logical choice to help us raise money for two great causes,” Finn said. “We’re trying to create something fun and unique and exciting, like having Dan Gable at our grand opening and getting (Iowa Venmo legend) Carson King to come here for a football game next month.
“This is going to be a fun way to help out the community, and 100% of the proceeds will go to charity. We’re looking forward to it.”
O’Keefe, too, hopes to make the event fun for all of the participants. He will take part in a question-and-answer session in the clubhouse following the event.
“What I usually do at these events is wait on the 18th green with a putter and offer to make the first putt in the shotgun format that can be used to enhance the score of each foursome,” O’Keefe said. “It’s a good way of connecting with the golfers. I’ll suggest that I do something like that.
“Or to put it another way, nobody wants to see Danny Noonan not play golf well. And right now, I would not play very well.”