Garrett Kadolph loves hitting in the middle of a stacked Western Dubuque lineup, and his numbers from Tuesday afternoon reflects it.
The senior first baseman/designated hitter went 6-for-6 with a walk, two doubles and nine RBIs as the Iowa Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bobcats swept Dubuque Senior, 19-3 in four innings and 10-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at Senior.
“A couple of them, I got a little lucky and found a hole because I was just trying to put the ball in play with two strikes,” said Kadolph, who raised his batting average to .562 and his RBI total to 20 in 11 games. “Knowing the guys back in the dugout have my back means so much to me. Even if you fail, this is just such a great, supportive squad.
“If you don’t come through, you have a lot of people behind you who will. It’s so nice to have a lineup like this. We pick each other up all the time, and that’s all you can ask from a team.”
The Bobcats improved to 10-1 with the sweep. Through the first two weeks of the season, they led Class 3A in RBIs (77), runs (90), run differential (plus-66), hits (91) and total bases (124), ranked second with a .367 team batting average, third with a .500 slugging percentage and fourth with a .488 on-base percentage.
Western Dubuque padded those numbers by outhitting the Rams, 24-11, and scoring 29 runs. The Bobcats scored in 10 of the 11 innings they played on Tuesday, and every spot in the lineup scored at least twice.
“We scored a ton of those runs with two outs, and that takes the life out of a team,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “They think they’re out of an inning, and instead you get a couple of clutch hits to extend it. I’m happy with where we’re at as a team right now.
“But the softer part of our schedule is coming to an end, and we’re going to see some really tough teams, like Independence, Linn-Mar and Wahlert coming up. I’m looking forward to seeing where we’re really at. I’ve been at this a long time, and there have been a lot of years where we had to scratch and claw through the softer part of our schedule, but we’re steamrolling through it this year.”
That has translated to a fun, loose atmosphere in the Bobcats’ dugout. And they aren’t afraid to make a mistake or take a big swing if they’re ahead in the count.
The top of the lineup — leadoff man J.T. Goodman and Nick Bryant — as well as No. 9 hitter Caleb Klein have provided plenty of RBI opportunities for Brett Harris, Tucker Nauman and Kadolph in the heart of the lineup, and No. 6 hitter Isaac Then came into the week with a team-high .481 average. Bryn Vantiger and Jack Clemens can produce in the Nos. 7 and 8 spots, as well.
“It’s so important for us to get on base at the top of the lineup, because everybody behind us can come up with a clutch hit,” Goodman said. “The bottom of the lineup is getting on base for the top, and we’re knocking them in. It’s a cycle that just keeps going.
“Having the kind of start we’ve had just gives you so much confidence. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling here.”
In the opener, Kadolph went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, while Then and Klein contributed a pair of hits. Klein drove in three runs, and Bryant and Then added two hits apiece in support of winning pitcher Nauman, who allowed five hits and struck out eight in four innings.
Western Dubuque broke open a 6-1 game with a 10-run third in which it sent 15 batters to the plate and made the most of six hits and five walks and two errors.
Kadolph added three more hits in the second game. Harris, Nauman and Vantiger collected two apiece, and Goodman homered. Ryan Klostermann struck out six in five innings to earn the win.
Bode Nagelmaker went 2-for-3 in the opener and doubled in the second game for Senior (1-10). Max Waller had a pair of hits, and Jared Ostwinkle homered in Game 2.
