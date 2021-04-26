An old-fashioned Dubuque rivalry is once again on tap to open the prep football season.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday released schedules for the fall 2021-22 seasons, and Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior are slated to open play in Iowa’s newly created Class 5A in an Aug. 27 clash at Dalzell Field.
The teams were set to open the 2020 season against each other, but didn’t meet until Week 3 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a slight delay to the season.
That won’t be Hempstead’s only rivalry game this season, either. The Mustangs are set to reprise their instant-classic from last season against Western Dubuque with a Week 4 showdown in Epworth, Iowa.
Teams in the top three classes will play nine regular-season games, but those in the smaller classifications will only play eight regular-season contests.
Here is a breakdown of each area team’s 2021 schedule. The sites will be reversed for the 2022 season.
CLASS 5A
Senior hosts Cedar Rapids Prairie in Week 2 before visiting Davenport North. The Rams have home games against Waterloo West (Week 4), Muscatine (Week 7) and Pleasant Valley (Week 8). They play road games against Cedar Raids Kennedy (Week 5), Davenport West (Week 6) and Cedar Falls (Week 9).
Hempstead visits Pleasant Valley in Week 2 before hosting Iowa City West. The Mustangs host Davenport West and Muscatine in Weeks 5 and 6 before a two-game road swing against Cedar Falls and Waterloo West. Hempstead closes the season at Dalzell against Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
CLASS 4A
Western Dubuque, the area’s only 4A program, will open with a pair of opponents that have become recent rivals, opening at Cedar Rapids Xavier before hosting North Scott. The Bobcats visit Iowa City Liberty in Week 3 and also have road games against Marion (Week 5), Waterloo East (Week 7) and Mason City (Week 9). Western Dubuque will also welcome Decorah (Week 6) and Waverly-Shell Rock (Week 8) to Buchman Field.
CLASS 3A
West Delaware opens against Class 2A Dubuque Wahlert before hosting Cedar Rapids Xavier and Decorah in consecutive weeks. West Delaware then goes on the road for contests against Waverly-Shell Rock and Center Point-Urbana before returning home to play South Tampa and Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Hawks play at rival Independence in Week 8 before closing the season at home against Charles City.
Maquoketa opens at Independence and will also play road games against Clinton (Week 4), DeWitt Central (Week 6) and Mount Vernon (Week 7). The Cardinals will host Monticello (Week 2), Camanche (Week 3), Vinton-Shellsburg (Week 5), Benton Community (Week 8) and Davenport Assumption (Week 9).
CLASS 2A
Wahlert, making the drop from 3A to Class 2A, will play a pair of traditional Catholic school powers after its opener against West Delaware. The Golden Eagles play at Davenport Assumption in Week 2 before hosting Cedar Rapids Xavier at Loras College’s Rock Bowl. Wahlert is also scheduled to host La Porte City Union before hitting the road for games at North Fayette Valley and Waukon. The Eagles host Oelwein in Week 7 before closing the eight-week regular season at Jesup.
CLASS 1A
Cascade opens its Class 1A schedule at rival Monticello. The Cougars also have road games at Anamosa (Week 3), Dyersville Beckman (Week 4) and MFL/Mar-Mac (Week 7). Cascade is scheduled to host Durant (Week 2), Waterloo Columbus (Week 5), Sumner-Fredericksburg (Week 6) and Postville (Week 8).
Beckman plays road games against Camanche (Week 1), Monticello (Week 3), Postville (Week 5) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (Week 7). The Trailblazers will be home against Anamosa (Week 2), Cascade (Week 4), Waterloo Columbus (Week 6) and MFL/Mar-Mac (Week 8).
CLASS A
Bellevue has home games against Starmont (Week 2), Maquoketa Valley (Week 4), North Cedar (Week 5) and Clayton Ridge (Week 8). The Comets visit Northeast Goose Lake (Week 1), North Linn (Week 3), East Buchanan (Week 6) and South Winneshiek (Week 7).
Clayton Ridge hosts MFL/Mar-Mac (Week 2), North Linn (Week 4), Maquoketa Valley (Week 6) and East Buchanan (Week 7). The Eagles play road games against Postville (Week 1), South Winneshiek (Week 3), Starmont (Week 5) and Bellevue (Week 8).
Maquoketa Valley’s schedule includes road games against North Cedar (Week 1), Bellevue (Week 4), Clayton Ridge (Week 6) and North Linn (Week 8). The Wildcats will host South Winneshiek (Week 2), West Branch (Week 3), East Buchanan (Week 5) and Starmont (Week 7).
EIGHT-PLAYER
Edgewood-Colesburg will debut in Iowa’s smallest classification with a Week 1 contest at Turkey Valley. The Vikings play at Springville in Week 2 before hosting Central City in their home opener. They go back on the road to play Central Elkader in Week 4 before consecutive home games against Calamus-Wheatland and Lansing Kee. Ed-Co closes the season at Easton Valley and home against Wyoming Midland.