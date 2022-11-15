NEW YORK — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday.

Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.

The Associated Press

