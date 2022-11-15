NEW YORK — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday.
Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.
Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals after making his debut on May 28. He was voted the National League award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.
Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was second in the AL with 68 points, getting the other first-place vote, 18 seconds and nine thirds.
Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan was third with 10 seconds and 14 thirds for 44 points. Kansas City infielder Bobby Witt Jr. had seven points, and Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña finished fifth with two points.
Voting was conducted before the postseason; Peña was voted MVP of the AL Championship Series and World Series.
Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider was second with the other eight first-place votes on the NL side and 21 seconds for 103 points. Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan was third with 22 third-place votes and 22 points.
Cubs release Gold Glove outfielder Heyward
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped.
President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in August that Heyward would not return to the Cubs next year.
The 33-year-old Heyward had one season left on the $184 million, eight-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He hit .245 with 62 home runs over seven years with the Cubs.
Marlins promote O’Connor to president
MIAMI — Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path.
Turns out, she had no limit.
The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, making them the first U.S. major sports franchise to have women serving simultaneously as president and general manager. The Marlins made history by hiring Kim Ng as GM in November 2020; two years later, they’ve made another significant move.
Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
LOS ANGELES — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
Court documents unsealed Monday say Yasiel Puig Valdés, 31, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and after pleading guilty, he could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000.
FOOTBALL
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule.
Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.
Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.
Panthers QB Mayfield to start vs. Ravens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield is getting another chance as Carolina’s starting quarterback.
Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will return to the Panthers starting lineup on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain.
Falcons’ Smith committed to Mariota at QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback.
Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses.
Asked Monday about the quarterback situation, Smith said “There’s no situation. There was never a situation, ever.”
TENNIS
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time
TURIN, Italy — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.
