Here is a capsule look at the girls track and field season in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League:
BOSCOBEL
Key returners — Abri Brown (soph.), Grace Glasbrenner (sr.), Maddie Fritz (soph.), Ellie Jillson (jr.)
Outlook — With four athletes returning with state meet berths to their name, the Bulldogs were favored to medal in several different events by the time La Crosse rolled around. Jillson, especially, was a top contender in the mid-distance events after placing fourth in Division 3 in 2019.
CUBA CITY
Key returners — Parker Kopp (sr.), Hannah Pitzen (jr.), Molly Schmitt (jr.), Madeline Brandt (sr.), Kiera Holzemer (sr.), Clare Droessler (sr.), Haylee Albert (soph.)
Outlook — The Cuba City girls program is one that always seems to reload and this season was no different. Kopp was oh so close to capturing the Division 3 discus championship last season and the girl who edged her in La Crosse last year graduated. With several Cuban athletes close to joining Kopp at the 2019 meet, there was a lot to like about this group heading into 2020 and there will still be plenty to admire next spring.
DARLINGTON
Key returners — Lizzie Schwartz (sr.), Sydney Beasley (jr.), Marissa Gould (soph.), Judith Meister (soph.), Sophie Soper (sr.), Maddi Crist (sr.), Taylor Wedig (soph.), Morgan Black (jr.), Brooke Douglas (jr.), Allyson Meyers (soph.), Kylie Schilling (soph.)
Outlook — The Redbirds were among the deepest teams in the SWAL and returned half of their 4x200 team that placed sixth overall in Division 3 last season. Schwartz qualified for state in multiple events, while there were numerous Darlington sophomores looking to make strides in the 2020 campaign, most notably Gould, who qualified in throwing events as a freshman in 2019.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT
Key returners — Blaire Waters (soph.), Allison Esch (sr.), Nicole Johnson (sr.), Emma Steffes (soph.)
Outlook —Johnson came out of nowhere in 2019 to win the Division 2 state high jump title and it would’ve been awesome to see how she would have followed that up. Alongside several teammates who made noise at the 2019 state meet, 2020 looked quite promising.
FENNIMORE
Key returners — Brynlee Nelson (jr.), Lauryn Bunn (jr.), Delanee Klaas (soph.)
Outlook — Three out of the Golden Eagles’ four 4x400 sprinters returned in 2020 looking to repeat as Division 3 champions in that event. Nelson, surely, was also looking forward to getting over the hump and capturing a solo 400-meter title for herself after just missing gold in 2019 by 0.79 seconds. That these Fennimore athletes didn’t get to show out on the track this year is the ultimate bummer, but fortunately for many of them, they’ll get another shot at La Crosse next year.
SOUTHWESTERN
Key returners — Kinsey Droessler (soph.), Hannah Lacey (soph.)
Outlook — The Wildcats missed out on the state meet in 2019 but they have a few nice-looking athletes who could do the program proud in the coming seasons. Lacey showed a lot of versatility as a hurdler and jumper during her 2019 freshman season. Droessler did the same in her first year in the mid-distance events.