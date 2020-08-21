The Mississippi Valley Conference released its guidelines for spectators at fall sports events this season, and masks will be required.
The league on Thursday announced its guidelines, which were formulated after receiving guidance from the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The MVC will require all spectators at all MVC venues to wear facemasks for football, volleyball, cross country, golf and swimming and diving. Fans are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.
Attendance and capacity limitations will be determined by individual member schools for each sport, venue and/or event and will be listed for each school in the fall spectator guidelines section of the conference website, mississippivalleyiowa.org. None of the four city schools — Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert and Western Dubuque — have uploaded their individual guidelines yet, but are expected to do so in the coming days as plans are finalized.
Normal admission will be charged for events this fall, and exact change is preferred.
Restrooms will be available, and unlike summer sports baseball and softball, some concessions may be offered at venues based on guidelines set out by the Department of Education and Department of Public Health.
Spectators are also asked to accept personal responsibility for following public health guidelines, which includes following social distancing and limiting groups to the same household.
Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days, should not attend.
Spectators not following the guidelines set forth by the conference may be asked to leave.