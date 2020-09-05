EPWORTH, Iowa — Defense was optional for the first half of Friday’s county clash.
Instead, the offenses took center stage. And they put on quite a show.
Western Dubuque quarterback Garrett Baumhover threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Logan Brosius with 1:28 remaining, and the Bobcats rallied to a incredible -- and improbable -- 40-37 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night at Buchman Field.
Hempstead’s varsity was trying beat the Bobcats for the first time in three all-time meetings. Western Dubuque won both meetings when the teams were in the same district in Class 4A (2016-17) and the only other meeting between the programs came in 1977, when the Mustangs’ junior varsity team beat the Bobcats, 7-0.
Hempstead seemed to have this one in control after taking a 10-point lead with 9 minutes and 32 seconds remaining, but Baumhover steered the Bobcats to two scoring drives over the final eight minutes and the Western Dubuque defense made just enough plays to survive.
"We just didn’t give up," Baumhover said. "We knew that we had great fans out tonight to see us win and that’s what really drove us."
It also helps when Brosius can take a short pass over the middle, turn on the burners and leave the defenders in his dust. He had touchdown grabs of 15 and 75 before hauling in the big one.
"Our coaches did a great job scheming. They told us at halftime that that play would be there and it would be open," said Brosius, who caught seven passes for 276 yards. "The series before that I actually dropped one and I just knew if I had the opportunity again I’d have to come up and make the play."
Baumhover became the third Western Dubuque quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game, joining older brother Quinn and Calvin Harris. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 440 yards -- just 5 yards short of the program's single-game record held by Quinn Baumhover -- in his first varsity home start.
"To tie him kind of hurts, but I’m just glad we got the win," Baumhover said.
Western Dubuque (1-1) avoided its first 0-2 start since 2006, a season that began with four consecutive losses.
The Mustangs (1-1) were trying to reach 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
"If we thought that that wasn’t a good football team that we just played it would be a little bit tougher. But if we’re going to lose we might as well lose to a good team," said first-year Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner. "We’ve got some things obviously we need to correct. But like I told the guys, I’d much rather lose Week 2 than Week 8."
The Bobcats scored on each of their first three possessions, with Baumhover throwing for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Hempstead kept its early surge going a little longer, though, scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions and capping a high-scoring first half with Ben Jaeger’s 30-yard field goal.
The Bobcats moved right down and scored on their opening possession, driving 81 yards on 13 plays. Baumhover found Brosius for a 15-yard touchdown to cap a drive that lasted nearly five minutes.
Hempstead came right back, though. The Mustangs needed just nine plays to drive 57 yards, with Zach Sabers’ 3-yard run pushing Hempstead even.
Baumhover orchestrated another efficient possession and capped the nine-play, 68-yard drive with a 23-yard TD pass to Tommy DeSollar on the final snap of the first quarter.
DeSollar finished with seven receptions for 134 yards and two scores.
Then the big plays came.
Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne hit Max Moldt on a sideline go pass for a 78-yard touchdown, drawing Hempstead even again at 14-all. But three snaps later, Baumhover found Brosius again, and he shook off the first tackler and raced 75 yards to paydirt for a 21-14 lead.
Brosius finished the first half with four catches for 126 yards.
The Mustangs took over after that, though.
Dunne, who threw for nearly 300 yards himself, ran for a 19-yard touchdown 4 minutes later and the Hempstead defense forced the first punt of the game. Five plays later, Dunne punched it in from the 6 as the Mustangs took their first lead, 28-21.
Hempstead forced another three-and-out, but the 2-minute drill fizzled out inside the WD 15. The Mustangs settled for Jaeger’s 30-yard field goal and took a 31-21 lead into the break.
The teams combined for 561 yards of offense in the first half, including 445 passing yards.
"Both teams came out firing," said first-year Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner. "I was not expecting that offense out of both sides. I thought maybe it would be more of a defensive game, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.
"Both teams fought extremely hard, just two good football teams."
The defenses finally took over in the third quarter and Jacob Butcher’s 2-yard touchdown run mere seconds into the fourth trimmed Hempstead’s lead to 31-27.
The Mustangs' Jalen Smith pushed the lead back to 10 with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown before Baumhover hooked up with DeSollar for a 26-yard score — Baumhover’s fourth TD pass of the game.
Hempstead went three-and-out in its next possession, but forced another Bobcats punt. The Mustangs then drove to the WD 46-yard line, but a holding penalty derailed the drive -- giving the ball back to the Bobcats with 2:03 remaining, one timeout and the ball resting 90 yards from the end zone.
Baumhover threw a short pass to running back Spencer Zinn for a yard on first down. The next play went the distance.
"They’re a good football team. They weren’t going to hand us a victory by any means and I think with a young team like we have, we’re going to have to scratch and claw for everything we get," Bobcats coach Justin Penner said.