Four of the five former champions in the Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 bowling tournament field survived a hectic first weekend to remain in the winners’ bracket.
The tournament opened last weekend at Cherry Lanes with the first round on Saturday night and the second round on Sunday morning. It resumes with shifts at 5 and 6, and spectators will be limited due to the coronavirus.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Champions moving on — Defending champion Stephen Habel opened the tournament with a 628-570 victory over Will Clark and a 629-607 decision over Anthony Lugrain. Three other former champions also won twice on opening weekend to remain in the winners’ bracket.
Jason Lanser, the 2014 champ, defeated his brother, Justin Lanser (680-613) and Brett Besler (752-683); 2015 champ Terry Cottrell upended Aaron Schumacher (647-601) and Dan Kasper (669-654); and 2016 champ Tyler Kohl beat Logan Klinge (627-542) and Andrew Willems (657-626).
Seven-time champion Bob Hochrein and two-time champion Steve Beck split their matches last week and will compete in the consolation bracket.
Oh brother — The Lanser family has gotten used to sibling rivalries in the Big 10. In addition to Jason Lanser defeating his brother on Saturday, their cousins went head-to-head on Sunday morning. Nate Oertel defeated Josh Oertel, 733-549, in a second-round winners’ bracket match.
New standard — Rick Jacobs rolled the first 300 of the tournament to take over the lead for high game from Dan Moore, who rolled a 299 in qualifying. Randy Mackey still leads the way with a 795 high series.
Honor counts — Twelve bowlers shot national honor counts last weekend, and all but one of them won the match. The lone exception came in Clark’s 703-701 decision over Corey Rude in a consolation bracket match Sunday morning.
Devin Eudaley, a recent Dubuque Hempstead graduate, shot the high series of the weekend with a 758. Other honor counts included: Jacobs (300/748), Andrew Gantenbein (747), Chris Pfab (705), Zach Schultz (742), Andrew Oertel (735), Lucas McDermott (717), Jason Lanser (752), Greg Klauer (717) and Nate Oertel (733).
Next up — Tonight’s action includes 11 consolation bracket matches at 5 p.m., four consolation bracket matches at 6 p.m. and the eight winners’ bracket matches at 6 p.m.