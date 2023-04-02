SECOND TEAM
DAVIYON GASTON (Western Dubuque, sr., guard) — When the Bobcats needed a basket, Gaston delivered. The senior guard had a knack for scoring and could do so for a prolonged period of time, oftentimes when his team needed it the most. Always a central focus of the opposition. He averaged 16.7 points, earned IBCA 3A Substate 5 recognition, and was named all-MVC Valley Division first team.
NOLAN BERENDES (Dubuque Wahlert, sr., forward) — In a starting lineup full of athletes, Berendes shined the brightest. He had the ability to create baskets in numerous ways and with his size, presented a matchup nightmare for opponents. The senior averaged 13.2 points, 4 rebounds, earned IBCA 3A Substate 5 honors and was an MVC Mississippi Division first-team selection.
JACKSON LIEURANCE (Cascade, soph., guard) — If the leap Lieurance took from last year to this is any indication, he will be a lot of fun to watch of the next two seasons. The sophomore led an ascending Cascade team with 18.1 points on average and is a lights-out shooter in the making. Liuerance was a River Valley North first-team selection.
REX BLAINE (Benton, sr., forward) — A scoring machine over the last two seasons, Blaine recorded 1,125 of his career 1,367 points in his junior and senior seasons. He finished this season with 601 points total and averaged 23.1 per game. The Clarke University commit earned Division 5 honorable mention all-state and Six Rivers West first-team accolades.
CARVER FITZSIMMONS (Darlington, sr., forward) — A big-time piece to the Redbirds’ success the last two seasons. Fitzsimmons was a consistent scorer and could clean up the boards. He nearly averaged a double-double this year with 13.7 points and 9.1 rebounds for a Darlington team that had 22 wins and won the SWAL. The senior earned WBCA Division 4 all-state honorable mention and was a SWAL first-teamer.
TYE HARDIN (Maquoketa, jr., guard) — One of several dynamite scoring options in the Cardinals’ up-tempo, high-scoring offense. Hardin shot 51.9 percent from the floor and averaged 17.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for Maquoketa. The junior was named to the 3A Substate 5 team by the IBCA and was an RVC North first-team selection.
CHARLIE WIEGEL (Scales Mound, sr., guard) — Provided key senior leadership on a completely revamped Hornets starting lineup that made its second straight trip to the Illinois Class 1A state semifinals. Wiegel was the motor that drove Scales Mound on both ends. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.4 steals. He earned IBCA all-state third team honors and was an NUIC first-team selection.
THIRD TEAM
HEATH POPPY (Shullsburg, jr., guard) — Yet another junior from Wisconsin who has surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his career. Poppy erupted for 510 points alone this season and will only be better as a senior. He garnered Division 5 all-state honorable mention accolades and made the Six Rivers West first team.
JON WILLE (Dubuque Senior, sr., guard) — Wille was the orchestrater to a supremely balanced Senior offense. His crisp, effective passing abilities, combined a tenacity defensively made him invaluable on the court. The senior averaged 8 points, 3.1 assists and 2 steals for a 4A top-10 team. Wille was a 4A IBCA Substate 3 honoree and an MVC second-team selection.
AVERY HOLTZ (Maquoketa Valley, sr., guard) — Holtz capped his four-year varsity career with a list of accolades. The senior reached 1,000-point benchmark this season after 17.1 per game for the Wildcats. For his career, Holtz scored 1,100 points. He was an IPSWA 1A third-team all-stater, elected to the 1A Substate 3 team and a first-team Tri-Rivers West honoree.
ANTHONY MARTIN (Southwestern sr., forward) — A force down low for Southwestern, which emerged as contenders in the always-competitive SWAL the last two seasons. Martin, one of the best rebounding bigs in the area finished his career with 802 points and 506 rebounds. His efforts garnered Division 5 all-state honorable mention and a first-team SWAL selection.
DUKE FALEY (Dubuque Wahlert, sr., center) — A grinder in the post who battled 100 percent for every point and possession. Faley also possessed a soft touch that made him effective outside the paint. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who came within seconds of a state berth. The senior was an MVC Mississippi Division second-teamer.
EVAN SCOTT (Bellevue Marquette, sr., guard) — A playmaking senior who nearly willed his team to state for the first time since 2006 with a heroic Substate final performance. Scott averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists for the 22-4 Mohawks, earning him first-team Tri-Rivers East honors.
SAM UDELHOFEN (Potosi, sr. guard) — The senior capped his three-year varsity career by hitting the 1,000-point milestone and averaging 16.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the 21-win Chieftains who were atop the Six Rivers. Udelhofen was an honorable mention Division all-state selection and a Six Rivers first-teamer.
FOURTH TEAM
WILL MURRAY (Darlington, jr., forward) — Murray averaged 16.4 points per game and 5.7 rebounds for a 22-win Darlington team that was on top of the SWAL standings. He earned Division 4 honorable mention all-state accolades and was a SWAL first-teamer.
SPENCER ROEDER (Bellevue Marquette, soph., forward) — Roeder played his best ball down the stretch run and provided quite the 1-2 punch with Evan Scott for Tri-Rivers East champion Mohawks. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds, was an IBCA 1A Substate 4 honoree and a Tri-Rivers East first-teamer.
ROBERT PAULSON (Bellevue, sr., center) — Paulson took a huge leap this season, averaging a double-double with 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. He also broke the school points record with a 44-point game. Paulson was a first-team RVC North selection.
COLE MCDERMOTT (Cascade, sr., center) — McDermott was a brut down low for Cascade, converting 57.8 percent of his field goal attempts for 14.3 points on average. He also corralled 7.9 rebounds and was an RVC North second-team selection.
LUCAS LUDLUM (Platteville, soph., guard) — Ludlum boasts a ton of potential that’s only begun to scratch the surface. This year he led the SWC co-champion Hillmen with 13.5 points per game and averaged 5 rebounds. He was a first-team SWC all-conference honoree
REED STROHMEYER (Dubuque Hempstead, soph., guard) — Strohmeyer proved he could play amongst the best in the MVC despite a challenging year in the win column. The sophomore averaged 13.6 points and garnered second-team honors in the Valley Division.
KANYON BRYTE (Western Dubuque, jr. center) — Bryte showed he belonged with the brutes in the MVC in his first varsity season. His four 20-point performances down the season’s stretch run proved he is trending upwards. The junior averaged 13.9 points and 7.7 boards and was a Valley Division second-teamer.
