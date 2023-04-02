SECOND TEAM

DAVIYON GASTON (Western Dubuque, sr., guard) — When the Bobcats needed a basket, Gaston delivered. The senior guard had a knack for scoring and could do so for a prolonged period of time, oftentimes when his team needed it the most. Always a central focus of the opposition. He averaged 16.7 points, earned IBCA 3A Substate 5 recognition, and was named all-MVC Valley Division first team.

