Nick Kubitz is a national champion.
The former Dubuque Senior linebacker recorded one solo tackle on Saturday, when North Dakota State University throttled Montana State, 38-10, in the NCAA Division I championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The Bison finished 14-1 and were the unanimous No. 1 pick in the season-ending poll, while Montana State finished 12-3.
Kubitz, a 6-foot-2, 222-pound sophomore, played in all 15 games for the Bison this season and finished with 16 unassisted tackles, 13 assisted tackles and one pass breakup.
Kubitz made the Missouri Valley Football Conference honor roll in 2019, when he joined the Bison and took a redshirt. As a freshman in 2020-21, he played on special teams in all nine games of the spring season and made four tackles on kickoff coverage.
The 2019 graduate of Senior was a two-year starter and a team captain under coach Dale Ploessl, who moved back to his native Dubuque after working as an assistant coach at Montana State. Kubitz made first-team all-district and second team all-state his junior and senior years and earned the defensive MVP in the Iowa Shrine Bowl in the summer after graduation.
Kubitz made 52 tackles, including three sacks and seven tackles for loss, in his senior season at Senior and finished his career with 109 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and four interceptions. He also placed fifth in the state long jump competition in addition to competing in basketball, baseball and swimming at Senior.
UW-P soccer to join new conference — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s soccer program has accepted an invitation to join the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference as an associate member, beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Of the 16 NCAA Division III sports offered at the school, men’s soccer is the only program that doesn’t compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
The new affiliation gives the Pioneers an opportunity to compete for conference team and individual awards and represent the C2C in NCAA championships. Members of the C2C located across the country compete in a full regular season of competition with no designated conference games. The conference will then hold a conference championship tournament at a designated host institution to determine the conference champion and the NCAA Tournament automatic qualifier.
Birt helps Millikin to 7th at national duals — Bradan Birt, a former state champion at Western Dubuque High School, remained undefeated in helping Millikin University place seventh in the Division III portion of the NWCA National Duals this weekend in Louisville, Ky. The 165-pound senior won five matches, two by fall and two by technical fall, to improve to 22-0 this season.
Face coverings required at Loras-UD doubleheader — Spectators planning to attend tonight’s American Rivers Conference basketball doubleheader between Loras College and the University of Dubuque will be required to wear a facial covering. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, face coverings will be required while indoors at the University of Dubuque. Tonight’s doubleheader tips off with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m., while the men’s game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.