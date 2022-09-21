Hailey Wulfekuhle delivered 15 kills, six digs, a block and went 10-for-10 on her serves as Iowa Class 4A No. 4-ranked Western Dubuque swept Iowa City High, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17, on Tuesday night in Iowa City.

Libby Lansing added eight kills and six blocks for WD (14-3, 5-0 MVC Valley Division), while Ava Demmer had 27 assists and Ella Meyer finished with 33 digs and five aces.

