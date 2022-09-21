Hailey Wulfekuhle delivered 15 kills, six digs, a block and went 10-for-10 on her serves as Iowa Class 4A No. 4-ranked Western Dubuque swept Iowa City High, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17, on Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Libby Lansing added eight kills and six blocks for WD (14-3, 5-0 MVC Valley Division), while Ava Demmer had 27 assists and Ella Meyer finished with 33 digs and five aces.
owa City West 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Iowa City: Addi Wright delivered 15 digs, eight kills and six aces, Dani Kurth added seven kills, six blocks and three aces, but the Mustangs dropped a thriller, 19-25, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 15-8.
Iowa City Liberty 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Iowa City: The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Rams (10-11) fell to the second-ranked Lightning in straight sets, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21. Maya Watters and Addie Schwager had seven kills apiece and Jenna Lewis had 17 assists to lead Senior.
Monticello 3, Beckman 1—At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell to the Panthers in four sets in a River Valley Conference matchup.
Cascade 3, Camanche 0 —At Camanche, Iowa: Kate Green served up six aces and smashed nine kills to lead the Cougars to a sweep, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18.
Clayton Ridge 3, West Central 1 — At Guttenburg, Iowa: The Eagles defeated West Central, 25-14, 25-14. 20-25, 25-18.
Cuba City 3, Darlington 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: Ella Vosberg floored 12 kills and Ella McKinley dished out 33 assists to lead the Cubans in four sets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Southwestern 3, Boscobel 0 —At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats swept past the Bulldogs in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19. Jadyn Mess led Southwestern with 12 kills and Deanna Ramaker added 31 assists.
Benton 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis. The Zephyrs downed the Comets, 25-16, 29-27, 25-11, in Six Rivers Conference action.
West Carroll 2, Scales Mound 0 —At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner had four kills, but the Hornets were swept, 25-15, 25-22.
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Emily Broshous had nine kills, and Whittney Sullivan nine digs to lead the Blackhawks past the Hornets, 25-10, 25-14, on Monday night.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bellevue boys 1st —At Bellevue, Iowa: Payton Greibel (17:01) crossed first overall as Bellevue (41) won the Comet Invitational on Monday. Aiden Onken (17:47) was third, and Ben Steinbeck (18:40) placed sixth for the Comets. The Bellevue girls (41) finished second behind Northeast Goose Lake (20). Gabby Hingten (24:44) led the Comets.
boys golf
Bobcats 6th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Jackson Webber (75) led Western Dubuque (320) to sixth place at the Tiger Invitational at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. Brock Wilson (79), Tyler Skrtich (83) and Braydon Webber (83) also scored for WD.
Bobcats 4th —At Coralville, Iowa: Brock Wilson and Jackson Skrtich fired 38s as the Bobcats (154) finished fourth at a quad at Brown Deer Golf Course on Monday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Lawrence 0 —At Appleton, Wis.: Ryleigh O’Brien netted two first-half goals, and Bella Talbot and Abby Erickson scored to lead the 15th-ranked Duhawks (5-0-2) to a road win.
UW-Platteville 2, Augustana (Ill.)
2 —At Platteville, Wis: The Pioneers (5-1-1) got goals from Maddi Spencer-Strong and Madeline Ohlwein, but Augustana forced a draw.
men’s soccer
UW-Platteville 8, Augustana 0 —At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers (6-2-1) cruised behind two goals apiece from Danny Gutzwiller and Clayton Lautenschlaeger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.