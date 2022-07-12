Morning storms on Monday delayed the opening day of the Mississippi Valley Open’s juniors tennis tournament.
Operating nearly four-hours plus behind, the tournament went late into the night to get most of the action in to be able to finish up today.
Highlights from Monday’s action saw Dubuque Hempstead’s Jake Althaus win three matches to advance to this morning’s boys’ 18 singles championship match at 8 a.m. to face West Salem, Wis., native Kyle Hehli at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
In boys’ 16 doubles, Hempstead’s Max Hoden and Dubuque Wahlert’s Charlie Curtiss teamed up for an 8-1 victory over Cedar Rapids’ Nick Carney and Gavin Gates to reach today’s 2 p.m. final at the country club against Hehli and Anderson Fortney.
Dubuque’s Madeline Bellomy claimed the girls’ 12 singles championship with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Decorah’s Grace Huinker.
PREP BASEBALL
West Delaware 6, Maquoketa 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull away and blank the Cardinals in the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal at Beckman Sports Complex.
The Hawks (31-10) advanced to Wednesday’s substate final at Petrakis Park in Dubuque with a trip to the Class 3A state tournament on the line.
West Delaware scored a run in the first inning to get off to a hot start, then added another in the second.
