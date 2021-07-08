CASCADE, Iowa — The Cascade softball team had a case of the postseason jitters Wednesday night.
Once the Cougars ironed out the kinks, however, all was just fine.
The Cougars escaped an error-plagued top of the first inning without any damage in what proved to be the most crucial point of their 3-0 victory over Clayton Ridge in a Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal at Cascade High School.
Cascade advanced to play either Northeast Goose Lake or MFL/Mar-Mac on Friday in Goose Lake. That quarterfinal was delayed by inclement weather and started late on Wednesday.
Clayton Ridge’s first two hitters reached base via an error and a misplayed fielder’s choice, putting runners on first and second with no outs. After a botched infield fly and an overthrow, the Eagles had two runners in scoring position.
But Cougar starting pitcher Kate Green hunkered down and came up with two strikeouts to wiggle out of a potentially disastrous start to the game.
“It was huge to get out of that inning,” Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “I think once they got those first-inning jitters out of them, they just really settled in. When we play Friday, we’re not going to be able to do that, so hopefully they got it all out of them tonight.”
After escaping the first, Cascade jumped ahead in another hectic third inning. The Cougars loaded the bases with no outs, but were only able to scratch out one run. Sam Frasher delivered what ended up being the game-winning hit on a well-placed infield single that scored Claudia Noonan.
Frasher knew she had to come up big for her team in that situation.
“It was really big,” said Frasher, who went 3-for-4 on the night. “We were tied and I knew the game was going to be really close, but finally we started to hit.”
Frasher’s RBI proved to be all the offense Green would need as she really settled in after the opening inning. The eighth-grade ace of the Cougars threw a complete-game, five-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts. She allowed just four runners to reach second base after the first frame.
“It was a little nerve-wracking obviously because it was such a big game,” Green said. “As we went along, we got our confidence up and things went much more smoothly for us.”
Cascade gave Green a little extra breathing room in the fourth inning when Noonan roped a run-scoring two out single to right, scoring Sydney Weber.
Noonan plated the Cougars’ final run in the sixth when she scored on Shannon Morris’ double.
Clayton Ridge senior starting pitcher Savannah Meyer took the hard-luck loss as she was strong in the circle, allowing just three runs and striking out five. Kayla Kelly led the Eagles on offense with a 2-for-4 night at the plate.
McCormick said her team will have to come into Friday’s contest much more prepared.
“We’re going to have to start hitting earlier,” she said. “We can’t let that happen later and our defense will have to be sharp from the start. We are not going to be able to afford those little errors.”
Added Green: “We have to be ready 100% from the first inning no matter what.”