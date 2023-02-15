DES MOINES -- Mitchell Pins is accustomed to being one of the first wrestlers out of the gate.
He had to wait around nearly 2 hours before getting his chance to take the mat on Wednesday.
Less than 4 minutes later, he was done for the day.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Pins, the No. 3 seed at 106 pounds, pinned Ankeny’s Benjamin Walsh in 3 minutes and 41 seconds in the second round of the Iowa Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
The tournament expanded from 16 wrestlers in each class to 24 this season, and the top eight seeds earned a first-round bye. So instead of beginning the session on center stage, Pins had to wait through 112 first-round matches before he took the mat.
But, he said, it wasn’t all that bad.
“We’ve got a lot of goofballs on our team that entertain. They make time go by faster,” Pins said.
Pins, a sophomore who placed sixth at last year’s tournament, will face Ankeny Centennial’s sixth-seeded Cale Vandemark in the quarterfinals today and needs one win to reach the medal stand for a second consecutive year.
“We’re in it to win it,” Pins said. “I believe we can go all the way.”
Pins will be joined in the quarterfinals by teammates Mitchell Murphy (120), Josiah Schaetzle (160) and JoJo Lewis (220). All eight Hempstead qualifiers won at least one match and all eight are still alive for the medal stand.
“Getting on the medal podium is not the thought right now. We’re going to win one match at a time and I think we’ve got a shot,” Mustangs coach Chuck Haas said. “The goal is to get to the finals. Obviously we’ve got to take it one match at a time and get a few more wins to assure that podium spot. But we’re not going to be happy unless we get at least two guys through to finals.”
Western Dubuque’s Logan Massey (182) also reached the quarterfinal round.
Murphy, the eighth seed who also had a bye through the first round, won a 5-2 decision over Fort Dodge’s Max Bishop in the second round. He will face top-seeded Koufax Christensen of Waukee Northwest in the quarterfinals.
Schaetzle, a three-time qualifier and the No. 2 seed at 160, won a 13-1 major decision over North Scott’s Dylan Marti in his second-round match and will face seventh-seeded AJ Pontier of Indianola in today’s quarterfinals.
Lewis, seeded second after placing seventh last year, beat North Polk’s Reece Wrage, 7-1, to set up a quarterfinal match against seventh-seeded Cael Winter of Waukee Northwest.
Massey, seeded fifth, pinned Bettendorf’s Cooper Agosta in the second round and will face fourth-seeded Chase Hutchinson of West Des Moines Valley tonight.
Hempstead’s Evan Bratten (113), Landon Reisen (126), Dawson Fish (138) and Cole Rettenmaier (182), and Western Dubuque’s Joe Hirsch (138), Drew Burds (170) and Jacob Klostermann (285) all won first-round matches before losing in the second round.
Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl (285) also lost in the second round. Senior’s Mason Besler (120) and Beau Healey (160), and Western Dubuque’s CJ Kammiller (132) and Derek Hoerner (195) lost in the first round.
