Before the sports world screeched to a halt, Luke McDonnell and Spencer Haldeman were eager to write the final chapters of their shared basketball journey.
As two senior members of the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team, the Dubuque County natives assumed there was more in store for the Panthers given their Missouri Valley Conference championship season.
The COVID-19 outbreak struck mid-March, shutting down all collegiate sports — including postseason NCAA Division I basketball. And Haldeman and McDonnell’s time wearing purple and gold came to an abrupt end along with it.
“After we lost to Drake in (the MVC) tournament, it was kind of a letdown, but we knew we had a chance to play some more. We knew we kind of let one go, but having it in the back of our minds that our season wasn’t over made it easier,” said Haldeman, a Western Dubuque graduate, referencing top-seeded UNI’s season-ending conference quarterfinal upset loss to the rival Bulldogs on Feb. 29.
“It was kind of hard to believe at first because (NCAA postseason) is such a big event,” said McDonnell, a Dubuque Senior alum. “It was hard to grasp.”
Instead of playing on in either the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitational Tournament — of which the Panthers stood a great chance of cracking after their 25-6 record and 14-4 run through the MVC — UNI players are at home reflecting on what was and what could’ve been. But for McDonnell and Haldeman, it marks the end of a long, long basketball journey that they’ve spent mostly together.
The pair has been playing together since fifth grade. While traveling during AAU tournaments, their families would stay in the same hotel room. By the end of their senior high school seasons, McDonnell and Haldeman shared Telegraph Herald player of the year honors in 2015, and their paths continued to intersect at UNI.
Both players redshirted their freshman year. Both spent a full season in the Panthers’ starting lineup. Both claimed MVC postseason accolades, and they’ve spent the duration of college as roommates.
“Just being around each other and living with each other, we know each other so well,” said McDonnell. “We’ve been playing together since we were really young. It’ll be different now that basketball’s over.”
Added Haldeman: “It makes it so much easier when you have somebody that you’re close to going through college. Especially adjusting from high school to college basketball. We’ve played together since fifth grade. It’s crazy to think that we’ve played together so long.
“We went through the highs and lows and we were there for each other through it all.”
During their redshirt season, Haldeman and McDonnell were with UNI when the Panthers made their last NCAA Tournament run in 2016 (which included Paul Jesperson’s iconic half-court buzzer-beater to sink Texas in the opening round of the dance). Every year since then has been a work in progress to try to return to tournament glory.
Both players were regular contributors for the Panthers in their redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons. Then, in the 2018-19 campaign, McDonnell and Haldeman both emerged as crucial pieces for UNI.
McDonnell, a 6-foot-9 forward, started all 34 games for the Panthers as a redshirt junior, averaging 7.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His play earned him a spot on the MVC’s most improved team.
Haldeman, a 6-1 guard, was UNI’s first call off the bench that year. He shot 86.6 percent on free throws, averaged 7.5 points per game and was named the Missouri Valley’s sixth man of the year for his efforts.
None of those campaigns ended with March Madness, but with four returning starters this season and a highly-touted recruiting class, the Panthers all felt they had the makeup of a national postseason tournament team. As senior veterans, Haldeman and McDonnell were asked to take on new roles — and not just in the form of leadership.
Haldeman cracked the starting lineup for the first time in his career. Although he was slowed by an ankle injury in January, he started 26 of 29 games played for UNI, averaging career highs in points (9.0) and rebounds (3.8). With a career-best 260 total points scored, he moved to a tie with Marc Sonnen for 48th on UNI’s all-time scoring list with 932 career points, and he finished fourth all-time in career 3-pointers with 199.
“In past years, I’d always come in off the bench and this was my first year coming in as a starter,” Haldeman said. “But it didn’t change the way I wanted to play and what I wanted to get done.”
McDonnell’s playing time was cut back considerably from the previous year. But leaning on his junior season experience, McDonnell embraced the role of mentor for less experienced forwards in Austin Phyfe and Justin Dahl. Phyfe, a redshirt sophomore, earned first-team all-MVC honors by season’s end.
“Throughout the spring and summer, (coach Ben Jacobson) had talked to seniors and the older guys about doing just a little bit more this year to get us over the hump,” McDonnell said. “Create your own luck. You get more lucky the more time you put in.
“Each year you kind of grow as a person and you understand what it takes. Me being a senior, I understood what it took to do as a team and do the best I could for that role. I tried to come to practice every day and compete to the best of my ability. … I’d tell the guys what I see on the bench or in practice, explain what our reads are.”
McDonnell appeared in just 12 games off the bench for UNI this year, less than half of the amount of appearances he’d made a season ago. He finished the season with just two total points and 11 total rebounds.
But Haldeman said the team still benefited from McDonnell’s tutelage behind the scenes. It culminated in the Panthers’ first regular-season championship in a decade.
“I think at first, it was a little tough for him (not to be in the starting lineup),” Haldeman said of McDonnell. “But once he embraced what his role was going to be, he did a really good job. He stayed positive the whole time and did whatever he needed to do to make our team better.”
The next chapter for both players is yet unknown. Haldeman and McDonnell are focused at the moment on the odd way they’ll likely wrap up their academic degrees (from a “socially safe” distance). Aside from that, Haldeman said he’s taking things “day by day.”
Although the end of their Panther playing days was both unprecedented and disheartening, both players feel that they have a lot to be proud of — especially from this season — and the hope is that the UNI players who remain can carry on a hardworking legacy they both hope they’ve left behind.
“I think our senior class did a great job just leading by example and teaching them the ropes,” Haldeman said.
“It was definitely 100 percent worth it,” McDonnell said. “Building lifelong relationships with some of your teammates will be some of the most memorable moments for me.”