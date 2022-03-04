PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- In a game of runs, Kyle Tuma and Quentin Shields made sure that UW-Platteville went on more of them.
Tuma scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to go along with four assists, and Shields scored 13 in the second half to finish with 18 points as the Pioneers pulled away from Marian (Wis.), 76-59, in the first round of the NCAA Division III national tournament Friday night on Bo Ryan Court at Williams Fieldhouse.
“We’ve been here to the tournament a couple times now, and it all starts with defense,” Tuma said. “Getting stops in a row. We had to guard better in the second half and we came out and did that.”
Ben Probst made five 3-pointers among his 17 points, while Logan Pearson added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Justin Stovall chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds as the Pioneers (22-5) advanced to tonight’s second round to meet Calvin (21-8) at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 11.
“We’ve been here before, and it all starts with preparation right away,” Tuma said. “We’ll get in and watch film on Calvin and be ready to go.”
Marian (19-9) was led by David Britton’s 18 points in just the second tournament appearance for the Sabres. In contrast, the Pioneers are extending their 14th trip to the dance and it showed in the second half defensively, dropping Marian from 52% shooting in the first half (13-for-25) to 30% in the second (9-for-30).
“The toughest one is always the first one,” Pioneers coach Jeff Gard said. “Especially with all the other stuff going on. You have to refocus your mind. Give credit to Marian. I’m just proud of our guys, especially their effort in the second half defensively. First half they got a little too comfortable, and in the second it showed in the percentages. We got into them a little bit more.”
The Pioneers opened hot on both ends of the floor, as Tuma, Stovall and Pearson all drilled treys to stake Platteville to a 9-0 lead at the 15:40 mark of the first half. The defense swarmed the Sabres and didn’t allow Marian a field goal until 5:29 into the game.
After dropping into an 11-0 hole, Marian finally got into a groove and went on a 16-5 run to tie the game. The Pioneers answered, as Blake McCann and Tuma drained back-to-back shots from downtown and Shields drove in for a sweet take on a quick 8-0 run.
“We really hang our hats on the defensive side of the basketball,” Shields said. “We understand that that’s going to be what wins us games ultimately. I think we did a really good job in the second half buckling down.”
Platteville continued trying to push out the lead, but the Sabres responded at every turn and cut the Pioneers’ lead down to 36-34 heading into the locker room at half.
Tuma pushed the Pioneers out to their biggest lead of the game to open the second half. The 6-foot-5 senior nailed a pair of treys before delivering a slick dish to Stovall inside, then Shields added a triple to make it 49-34 with 16:08 to play.
Marian tried inching back throughout the second half, but the Pioneers wouldn’t have it. Shields converted a dynamic take to the rim for the and-1 for a 66-50 lead with 5 minutes to go.
“Just making things tough on them,” Shields said. “They have really good playmakers, and we got really good ball pressure on the ball and contested shots.”