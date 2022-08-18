While college conferences continue to shift and realign, the same has been happening for multiple seasons at the high school level in Wisconsin.
Lancaster, which competes in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference in all sports, was shifted to the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League prior to 2019 for football only as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association realigned conferences trying to find a competitive balance between schools of similar sizes.
But, the whole SWC band is back together this year, with the Flying Arrows joining Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Dodgeville, Richland Center, River Valley and Brodhead/Juda to form this year’s football league.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the SWC this fall:
Promising newcomers — Nolan Wolf (Soph., 5-10, 155, QB/WR/DB); Aiden Hauk (Soph., 5-8, 145, DB); T.J. Nelson (Soph., 6-0, 215, OL); Connor Breuer (Soph., 6-1, 225, OL); Jackson VanNatta (Jr., 5-11, 160, DB); Devin Tydrich (Jr., 5-5, 155, LB);
Outlook — The Flying Arrows are back in the SWC this season after a brief football-only stint in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League and will be looking to make their mark in a conference with schools slightly bigger than their own. Lancaster returns a large group of players with experience, including its quarterback and leading rusher DiVall. There are a few holes to fill, but the expectation is for Lancaster to make a run.
Schedule — Aug. 18: MINERAL POINT; Aug. 26: at Cuba City; Sept. 2: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN; Sept. 9: MAUSTON; Sept. 16: at Richland Center; Sept. 23: PLATTEVILLE; Sept. 30: at River Valley; Oct. 7: DODGEVILLE; Oct. 14: at Brodhead/Juda
Outlook — Arneson sees better leadership on his team this year, which should help a team looking to improve on a sub-.500 season. There is also a noticeable energy and buzz around the team’s athleticism, particularly the skill positions. However, the Hillmen are still fairly young overall and will be looking to gain varsity experience early in the season with an eye toward peaking in late October and November.
Schedule — Aug. 19: at Darlington; Aug. 26: at Elgin St. Edward; Sept. 2: DODGEVILLE; Sept. 9: at Brodhead/Juda; Sept. 16: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN; Sept. 23: at Lancaster; Sept. 30: RICHLAND CENTER; Oct. 7: POYNETTE; Oct. 14: at River Valley
