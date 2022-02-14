Stephen Halliday would gladly trade the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ career scoring record for the opportunity to win a championship in his third season with the team.
He might have a legitimate shot at accomplishing both.
Halliday tied Shane Sooth for the Saints’ all-time scoring lead in the Tier I era with a first-period assist Saturday night in an emotional 3-1 victory over Cedar Rapids at Mystique Community Ice Center. Halliday reached 144 points in 136 games, while Sooth needed 179 from 2010-13 to hit that total.
“It’s not that big of a deal unless we get the win,” Halliday said. “At the end of the day, I’ve played for this team for a long time, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have gotten better every year. It’s cool to tie a record, and hopefully next weekend I can break it.
“But right now, I just want to win so bad. This team has a really good shot at winning it all, just like the team we had two years ago before the pandemic ended the season early. I really think this team rivals that team.”
Dubuque (23-10-2-3) has won five straight and has earned 13 of 14 possible standings points in the last seven games to pull within one point of co-leaders Chicago and Muskegon in the Eastern Conference standings.
This weekend, the Saints showed plenty of resolve in beating two rivals. Dubuque rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to defeat Waterloo, 4-3, on Friday night and, on Saturday, jumped from third place to first in the Cowbell Cup standings that determine Eastern Iowa’s top USHL team in head-to-head competition.
“Every game, we’re growing as a team and kind of figuring out more about ourselves as individuals and as a team,” said Max Montes, who scored the game winner Friday and added two more goals Saturday. “We’ve had some comeback wins and third-period pushes the last few games because we’re sticking together so much better. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Waterloo (18-18-2-1) and Cedar Rapids (16-19-3-1) have frustrated the Saints in recent outings with tough, physical styles. Despite having better overall records than both teams, the Saints have won just three of five games against Waterloo and only one of four against Cedar Rapids.
“It’s important to know how to win all different kinds of ways,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Obviously, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids present different kinds of challenges, and this weekend we were able to figure it out and get two points each night.
“You have to be flexible and adaptive. You can’t always play pretty, perfect hockey. You have to be able to adjust to your opponents, and the guys were really good at that this weekend.”
On Saturday, Montes opened the scoring with a power play goal 11:41 into the game. Connor Kurth, Ryan Beck and Samuel Sjolund worked the puck around the perimeter before Halliday delivered a perfect pass to the top of the blue paint for Montes, who tapped his ninth goal of the season into an empty net behind goaltender Bruno Bruveris.
The RoughRiders tied the game with a Conor Lovett power play goal 4:31 into the middle frame.
William Hallen potted the game-winner 9:49 into the third period by tipping a Sjolund shot from the point. Newcomer Cole Helm made a touch pass in the neutral zone to spring Shawn O’Donnell, who carried into the Cedar Rapids zone before dropping the puck to a trailing Sjolund. Hallen’s tip took all of the speed off Sjolund’s wrist shot, but the change-up fluttered from the slot and inside the left post.
“It didn’t really feel that good off my stick,” Hallen said. “I was kind of out of position because I had a guy on me, so it was hard to get that feeling if it was a good tip or not. But it was an amazing feeling to see the goalie out of position a little bit and see the puck bounce in. It was a huge goal.
“Tonight was a game-changer. We knew how this game was going to be played, but we managed to keep calm and didn’t get frustrated. But it did look like they were getting frustrated by us. It was just an amazing, amazing win.”
The game took an ugly turn with 6:04 remaining, when Cedar Rapids’ Liam Lesakowski delivered a blind-sided hit to Halliday just a few feet in front of the RoughRiders’ bench, resulting in a five-minute major penalty. Beck and Riley Stuart engaged in altercations with Cedar Rapids players immediately after the hit and were sent to the dressing room.
“No, I didn’t see it coming,” Halliday said. “In the third period, we were trying to keep it simple, so I just tried to dump the puck deep into their zone so we could get a line change. I didn’t see him, but I’m glad the refs did and they gave him a major.”
Cedar Rapids received a power play 34 seconds later after a Kenny Connors hit from behind, but the Saints killed it. Seconds after that penalty expired, Montes sealed the victory.
Montes forced a turnover with aggressive forechecking behind the Cedar Rapids net, and Hallen intercepted the pass and found Montes at the front of the net. Montes made a blind backhanded shot that eluded Bruveris and found the lower left corner for a 3-1 lead.
Paxton Geisel made 25 saves to earn his fourth straight victory in net. He has stopped 95 of his last 99 shots and ranks third in the USHL with 15 wins.