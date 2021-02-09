Ben Hefel believes he found the perfect all-around environment for the next phase in his academic and athletic careers.
Fitting, for a baseball player his high school coach considers a complete package.
Hefel, a senior catcher at Dubuque Senior, on Monday commited to play NCAA Division II baseball at Winona State University in Winona, Minn. The Warriors play in the highly competitive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“It’s been a challenge to look at schools with all the COVID protocols, but I had a chance to get up there about two weeks ago and I really liked everything about it,” Hefel said. “It’s the right size for me — about 9,000 students and a campus that’s in a five block-by-five block area — with a great program in composite material engineering.
“And, of course, they have a great baseball program and play in a really good conference. I’m really excited.”
It didn’t hurt that Hefel received a little inside information on the academic and athletic components of the school. He played a few semi-pro baseball games with Dubuque Wahlert graduate Austin Savary, a Winona State standout pitcher/first baseman entering his senior season.
“It’s kind of nice to talk to someone you know when you’re looking at a school,” Hefel said. “Austin talked about how much he liked the school, liked the campus, liked the city itself and liked how the baseball program is run.”
Last summer, Hefel earned Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A second-team all-Northeast District and second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference after batting .420 (21-for-50), with seven doubles, one home run, 17 RBIs and nine walks while playing multuiple positions in a season abbreviated by the pandemic. He also went 1-1 with a 4.31 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 innings on the mound.
“Winona State is getting a very dedicated, hard-working baseball player who is also just a great guy,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “He’s just as good off the field as he is on it. He’s amazing in the classroom and amazing to the people around him. He’s the kind of guy who makes everyone around him better.
“They’re getting the total package, as far as I’m concerned.”
Hefel credited several of his baseball influences for landing the opportunity at Winona State. They include his father, Mark, as well as Mike Edmonds and Doug VanDyke of K-Zone, Reese and Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher.
With his future destination decided, Hefel said he now hopes to make a few more memories on the high school diamond this summer.
“I’m excited about this summer, because we have a good team going in and we have a shot at competing,” Hefel said. “I have one final year, we might as well make a good push at it.”
Kyle Poock has compiled a 420-354-2 overall record with four NCAA Regional Tournament appearances since taking over the program in 2002. The Warriors won the 2011 NCAA Central Region Championship before finishing as the national runner-up.