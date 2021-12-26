IOWA CITY — Any football bowl trip, regardless of the destination, comes with some pretty nice perks.
For the University of Iowa, a trip to a warmer climate not only means a chance to play in a New Year’s Day bowl against a Southeastern Conference opponent, it also means a chance to enjoy some of the tourist amenities in and around Orlando, Fla.
The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes (10-3) face No. 22 Kentucky (8-4) in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday and are scheduled to arrive in Orlando this afternoon, with their first Florida practice scheduled for Monday.
“I remember from the Holiday Bowl being able to walk around the city and just see some of the cool things the area has to offer,” tight end Sam LaPorta said. “Universal (Studios), Topgolf, and I think we’re going to a Magic-Bucks game. I’ve never been to an NBA game before so I’m looking forward to that.”
Golfing is a common pastime among Iowa players, so naturally the prospect of a trip to Topgolf — a sports entertainment complex that offers an inclusive, high-tech golf game — has drawn excitement.
“I love golf. I’m sure there will be a few boys trying to hit the ball as far as they can and I’ll be one of them,” punter Tory Taylor said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great experience.”
Taylor said there is a group of about 10 Hawkeyes who regularly golf together during the offseason.
There is a debate over who can drive the ball farther. Taylor says Tyler Linderbaum.
“It probably makes sense, he’s a pretty big dude isn’t he? He can really get onto one,” Taylor said.
LaPorta pointed the finger right back at the Australian punter.
“He’s a pretty good golfer too. Don’t let him sell himself short,” LaPorta said.
The consensus, though, is it’s probably one of the offensive linemen.
“Some of the big boys, once they get a hold of one, they can really send it,” LaPorta said.
Taylor learned that first-hand during a round at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, Iowa.
The 18th hole doglegs right around a water hazard. Taylor and his playing partner, Max Cooper, took the safe route and holed out for a birdie.
Then they watched in dismay as guard Kyler Schott — nicknamed Shooter — broke their hearts.
“He hit his driver over the water to about 3 feet and taps in for eagle and we lost by a putt,” Taylor said.
Schott isn’t the only lineman who has given Taylor fits on the course, though. There’s a reason he singled out Linderbaum for the long drive.
“I don’t have many happy experiences playing with Tyler,” Taylor said. “Hopefully he’s leaving, but not really. Hopefully he comes back. That’d be nice from a football point of view but I don’t want to be playing golf with him again. Too many bad experiences.”
Whether Linderbaum will be around in the spring and summer to torment Taylor even more remains to be seen. The center was asked if he was thinking about April’s NFL draft, but he said he isn’t focused on it at this point.
Despite being projected as a high-round draft pick, Linderbaum could still decide to come back for another year. And it wouldn’t necessarily be surprising.
“Sometimes I still think I suck,” he said. “Some of the things I do, I can get a lot better at. I don’t think I’m even scratching the surface of my potential, which is a good thing.”