BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
The Dubuque County Fairgrounds will host Midwest Kickboxing Championship No. 9 on Saturday, Feb. 29, and five members of the Dubuque Martial Arts Group’s Team Singto wil be featured.
The main event featueres MKC Lightweight Champion Luke Lessei in a rematch with Steven Bass, of Omaha, Neb. This is a rematch Bass requested from promoter Derek Loffer after Lessei won their first bout by a dominating unanimous decision.
Dubuque’s Muhamed Dogic, the MKC Jr Lightweight Champion, will make his debut in the adult ranks against Robert Byrne, of Kalamazoo, Mich. Dubuque’s Khalil Holloway returns to the ring in his first action since winning his division at the TBA-SA Muay Thai world expo last June and will face Larry Johnson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Dubuque’s Victor Woo will make his kickboxing debut against Luis Ruiz, of Chicago. And Dubuque’s Michelle Hartbecke will make her debut against Jesi Klabak, of Madison, Wis.
The card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
SENIOR CROSS COUNTRY COACH WITTMAN RETIRING
Dubuque Senior cross country coach Gary Wittman announced his retirement from coaching and teaching at the conclusion of the school year. His assistant coach, Paul Kilgore, will step away from his coaching duties but remain as a teacher at the school.
Pending school board approval, Dain Leytem will serve as the Rams’ next head cross country coach. Parker Comentino will serve as the assistant coach.
IOWA STATE WRESTLING TO BE AIRED
The Iowa High School Sports Network will air the Iowa state wrestling tournament live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this weekend. The championship matches will appear on KFXADT2 on Saturday evening.
The semifinals and finals will be shown on free livestream at https://www.ihssn.com/ thanks to sponsor MidAmerican Energy. Fans interested in watching all 1,260 matches from the tournament can purchase a pay-per-view option from www.trackwrestling.com. Cost is $15.95.
DUBUQUE MEDIACOM TO CARRY NEW CUBS NETWORK
Mediacom customers in Dubuque will be able to watch the Chicago Cubs’ new network, which is scheduled to debut this weekend with spring training games from Arizona.
The Marquee Sports Network will serve as the exclusive home of the Cubs games, plus extensive pre- and post-game coverage. It will also feature exclusive Cubs programming and other programming.
The network will appear on Channel 51 in Dubuque Mediacom’s offering. It will be available on the “expanded package” and customers will be charged slightly more than $1 per month on their cable bill.
IOWA CITY WEST COACH REACHES MILESTONE
Iowa City West boys basketball coach Steve Bergman reached the 600-victory mark on Tuesday, when the Trojans defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 59-47. Bergman became just the 15th coach in Iowa history with 600 wins, with 555 of them at West.