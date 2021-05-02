A capsule look at area baseball teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference:
LANCASTER
Coach — Brian Knapp (1st season)
2019 record — 6-14 (2-8)
Returning starter — Hayden Knapp (Sr., P/SS)
Other returning veterans — Logan Smith (Sr., OF); Lukas Howard (Sr., 1B); Hayden Wagner (Sr., P/IF); Preston Noethe (Sr., P/OF)
Promising newcomers — Zach Koeller (Jr., P/IF); Braeden Bausch (Jr., C/OF); Hunter Knotwell (P/IF); Skylar Burkholder (Jr., OF); Mitchel Wolf (Soph., IF/OF); Brady Oyen (Soph., P/IF/OF); Wyatt Muench (Soph., C); Mason Gallinger (Soph., P/IF); Joe Esser (Soph., OF); Bryce Galle (Soph., P/IF); Ryan McCartney (Soph., IF)
Outlook — The Flying Arrows will be young and inexperienced with Knapp being the only returning starter from 2019, but feel good about the depth of this year’s team. The Arrows will rely on younger players to fill some gaps, but first-year coach Knapp feels his players are hungry to compete.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Randy Knight (2nd season)
2019 record — 6-10 (3-6)
Returning starter — Aiden Sparkman (Sr., P/UTL)
Other returning letterwinnner —Dylan Prestegard (Sr., P/IF)
Promising newcomers — Josh Banfield (Sr., C/OF); Logan Page (Sr., P/UTL); Brendyn Edge (Sr., P/C); Adam Bird (Sr., P/IF); John Drefcinski (Sr., P/OF); Collin Bradley (Sr, 1B); Isaac Coyier (Jr., P/OF); Noah Felder (Soph., OF); Yeffrin Salgado (Soph., P/IF/OF); Mattthew Watry (Soph., OF)
Outlook — Platteville has a strong number of upperclassmen that will provide much-needed leadership after last season was wiped out completely. Conversely, they have a hungry group of underclassmen eager to challenge them for playing time. While they will be competing for playing time, the players have shown great team chemistry early on which should bode well for the Hillmen.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Ryan Pedretti (2nd season)
2019 record — 19-3 (8-2)
Returning starter — Jon Nicholson (Sr., P/SS)
Returning letterwinners — Brady Russell (Sr.); Chad Achenbach (Sr.); Chase Fisher (Sr.); Garrett Young (Sr.); Jack Lange (Sr.); Kyle Quick (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Aden McCluskey (Jr.); Colton Thompson (Jr.); Justice Olmsted (Jr.); Max Amundson (Jr.); Owen Oldenburg (Jr.); Caeleb Cipra (Jr.); Devan Jacobson (Jr.); Duke Scherf (Jr.); Gavin Whalen (Jr.); Nick Mara (Jr.); Quintin Scott (Jr.); Seth MacEachern (Jr.); Trent Mallat (Jr.); Maddox Cejka (Soph)
Outlook — With a number of returnees from a 2019 team that made it to the sectional final and narrowly missed a state tournament berth, the Blackhawks should be hungry to make another deep run. Their large group of upperclassmen should provide key leadership.