RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Iowa-Grant volleyball team just missed punching its ticket to the state tournament on Saturday night.
The Panthers (23-13) fell to Hillsboro in four sets in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final at Richland Center High School.
The Tigers (25-7) jumped out to a two-set lead with wins of 25-12 and 25-23 before winning the fourth set, 25-11. Hillsboro advanced to Friday’s state semifinal in Ashwaubenon at the Resch Center, where they will face Catholic Central at 9 a.m.
The Panthers held the early lead in Set 1 at 3-0, but it was all Hillsboro after that as Iowa-Grant struggled to fend off hitters Molly Crandall and Abigail Nemec.
Crandall finished the match with a team-high 18 kills, while Nemec added 14.
The Tigers took an 8-3 lead in the second set before Iowa-Grant stormed back with kills from Olivia Liddicoat and Mya McCarthy. The Panthers were able to knot the score at 23-23 on a kill from Hazel Klosterman, but a kill from Crandall and a net violation the Panthers secured the 25-23 win.
After tying the score up at 4 in the third set, the Panthers jumped out to a 12-5 lead. Iowa-Grant continued to dominate Set 3, winning, 25-19, on a kill from Sierra Johnson.
The Tigers quickly regained momentum in the fourth set, taking an 8-2 lead following an ace from Paige Verbsky. Hillsboro continued to pull away for the 25-11 win.
Grace Holthe added 12 kills for the Tigers, while Olivia Liddicoat had a team-high 13 kills and three blocks for the Panthers.