Three years ago, the Dubuque Senior girls cross country program hadn’t won a conference title since 1993.
Lilly Schmidt and Izzy Gorton helped change that as freshmen. And now, the Rams’ elite senior runners have helped build a legacy that will be hard to top.
Schmidt finished runner-up in 18:02 and Gorton took third in 18:49 as Senior captured its fourth consecutive divisional title by edging city rival Hempstead, 32-39, to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional on Thursday at the Dubuque Soccer and Cross Country Complex.
“What these girls have done, it’s pretty incredible,” Senior coach Louie Fischer said. “That’s their legacy and something that’s pretty special to them. They’ll always be able to say they won four conference championships in a row. They did it together.”
The win marked the first time in program history that the Rams have won four consecutive league titles.
“Every year that I’ve been on the team we’ve won it, and that’s never happened before at Senior,” Schmidt said. “To have all the years that I’ve been at the school on the banner will be pretty cool.”
Behind Schmidt and Gorton, fellow senior Lucia Nelson finished seventh in 19:30. Freshmen Leah Klapatauskas (ninth in 19:54) and Kaitlyn Miller (11th in 20:02) rounded out the Rams’ score.
“I’m so proud of this and of my class,” Gorton said. “Freshman year, the first time we won conference in 24 years. To win it in four consecutive years now and to see that on the board will be crazy. I’m so proud of the four teams I’ve been a part of these last few years. I’m honored to be a part of the Dubuque Senior cross country legacy.”
Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen continued her strong opening season for the Mustangs as conference champion, running with Schmidt from the start before pulling away down the stretch to win the crown in 17:53.
“It was a good run today,” Leitzen said. “Obviously it was kind of chilly, but it was definitely a fun race. I’m glad I get to run against Lillian. She makes me better. We have a pretty young team, and Senior’s got some younger runners, too, and it’s just a lot of fun to race against good competition from your own city.”
Schmidt has been hobbled with an ankle injury this fall, and its been her most trying season to date. She also deals with asthma.
“It happened during a time trial and it just never got better,” Schmidt said. “It’s finally getting better and it’s good timing I guess. This race definitely helped mentally and now I know that next week I can go lay it out even more.
“It just felt good. I haven’t had the best season this year. It felt really good to go out and race with my heart. This is probably the first race that my ankle wasn’t bothering me at all. It felt good to get out there and do it again.”
Schmidt started, but couldn’t finish, the Jim Boughton Invite on Sept. 24 due to the nagging injury, but finally got back on track earlier this month.
“She’s running the way we need her to run out front for us,” Fischer said. “The rest of the girls feed off of that, certainly. You could see that in her first race back two weeks ago.”
Leitzen fronts the Mustangs, but she’s far from the only standout. Sophomore Brooke O’Brien placed fourth in 18:55, and freshman Julia Gehl was fifth in 19:03. Freshman Ellie Hermiston took 14th in 20:18 and senior Audrey Franklin finished 15th in 20:21. The top five places, and 11 spots out of the top 15, went to Dubuque runners.
“I just love our two teams this year working together, pushing each other,” Gorton said. “I’m so happy to have that competition in Dubuque. As a freshman, Keelee is having an awesome year. It’s great to work together during these races.”