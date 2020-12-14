Stephen Halliday can see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, despite a rough start to the season.
Philip Tresca scored with 35 seconds remaining in regulation to rally the Muskegon Lumberjacks to a 5-4 victory over Dubuque on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Lumberjacks completed a three-game weekend sweep to move into sole possession of second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference at 6-2-1. Dubuque slipped to 1-8-0.
“You can give as much effort as you want, but if you come away 0-3 in a three-game series, you’re not always going feel that good about yourself,” said Halliday, who scored a goal and added an assist. “But, we’re a young team, and I think we made some big strides in this game.
“We’re definitely on the right track to figuring it out and getting some wins. Maybe we got a little unlucky a few times tonight, but it comes down to winning battles, and we’re doing more of that. If we get a couple wins this week, we’re right back in it.”
Dubuque visits Green Bay on Tuesday and Team USA on Friday and Saturday.
On the winning goal, Cameron Berg forced a turnover and got the puck to Ben Strinden, who made a cross ice pass. Tresca wired a quick one-timer just out of the reach of goalie Aidan McCarthy.
Davis Pennington gave Muskegon a lead just 59 seconds into the game when his shot from the point eluded traffic and snuck past goalie Aidan McCarthy.
Dubuque responded exactly 6 minutes later on Reggie Millette’s second goal of the season. Ryan Alexander won a race to loose puck below the goal line and fed Millette, who chipped a shot over goalie Jan Skorpik’s shoulder.
But, Rhett Pitlick scored his first two goals of the season in the final 7:03 of the period to give Muskegon a 3-1 lead. His first came during a 5-minute major power play and the second while shorthanded in the final minute of the frame.
Riley Stuart pulled the Saints within 3-2 with a power play goal of his own at 6:11 of the second period. Max Burkholder fed Kenny Connors in the right faceoff circle, and Stuart deflected Connors’ shot past Skorpik.
Just 65 seconds later, Connor Kurth tied the game with his fourth goal of the year. P.J. Fletcher worked the puck to the net front, and Kurth scored on the rebound of a Halliday shot.
Halliday needed only 12 seconds in the third period to give Dubuque its first lead of the weekend. Kurth fed Fletcher an entry pass at the blue line, Fletcher drew three defenders to him and backhanded a pass to a wide-open Halliday on the left wing. Halliday skated in and beat Skorpik for his third goal of the season.
But Pennington tied the game less than 7 minutes later with another shot from the point that eluded traffic.
“Muskegon is a very well-built USHL team, and we hung right with them when we skated,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It’s important for our guys to know that.”