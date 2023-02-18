Cascade Vs Beckman Girls Basketball
Beckman Catholic’s Jenna Lansing (20) and Shelby Pirc hug after defeating Cascade during their Iowa Class 2A Region 5 semifinal on Friday in Cascade. Beckman won, 43-31, to move within a win of the state tournament.

 Stephen Gassman

CASCADE, Iowa — A simple reminder appeared on Jenna Lansing’s phone Friday morning. It assured her that her team could do it again.

“It actually popped up on my phone when we beat them two years ago today,” Lansing said. “It was really surreal looking at that knowing we could do that again tonight.”

