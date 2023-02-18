CASCADE, Iowa — A simple reminder appeared on Jenna Lansing’s phone Friday morning. It assured her that her team could do it again.
“It actually popped up on my phone when we beat them two years ago today,” Lansing said. “It was really surreal looking at that knowing we could do that again tonight.”
Exactly two years ago, Beckman Catholic eliminated heavily favored Cascade in the regional quarterfinals. On Friday, it was a semifinal upset.
For the second time in three years – and second time in 10 days – Beckman ended Cascade’s season, 43-31, in a Class 2A Region 5 semifinal on Friday at Cascade High School.
Beckman (13-10) advanced to next Wednesday’s Region 5 final against No. 15-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg for the opportunity to reach its first state tournament berth in school history. The game will be played in Oelwein.
Cascade, ranked sixth in 2A, suffered just its third loss of the season – the last two to Beckman – and bowed out at 19-3. The Cougars were attempting to reach their ninth state tournament in 11 years.
“We really just have faith in each other whenever we are on the court together,” Lansing said. “Knowing we were playing on their home court, it was nerve-wracking, but we just had complete faith in each other.”
The Trailblazers did it with balance, not flash. Lil McDermott was the only Trailblazer to reach double figures in scoring with 10 points. Reese Osterhaus added seven, Lansing and Shelby Pirc had six apiece. Eight Beckman players netted buckets to help them pull away in the second half.
Molly Roling had a game-high 14 points for the Cougars, while Taryn Hoffman added nine, but Cascade was doomed by a scoreless third quarter.
“We couldn’t hit shots,” Cascade acting coach Morgan Pitz said. “We had good looks, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole. When you only score eight points (in the second half), it’s hard to beat a team.”
An 8-8 tie after one quarter preceded a wild back-and-forth second in which the teams traded the lead seven times. Six 3-pointers – three by each side – accounted for the 8-minute shootout. Hoffman hit two from long range for Cascade, while Roling added a triple.
Mia Maiers, Osterhaus and Shea Steffen knocked down treys for Beckman as Cascade held a slim 23-21 lead after 16 minutes.
The third quarter was a complete 180.
Neither side scored until Osterhaus’ free throw nearly 3 minutes in. Beckman, however, was able to find a bit of a groove. Cascade found itself firmly stuck in a rut.
“Defensively, if we continue to play (like we did in the third), it’s gonna be hard for any team to grab a big lead on us,” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said.
Beckman rendered Cascade without a single third-quarter point as the visitors seized a 30-23 advantage heading to the final frame. The Cougars were also hampered by foul trouble from starters Alyssa Lux and Devin Simon, each committing their fourth foul late in the third.
Lansing’s post jumper made it 35-24 at 4:26 of the fourth, and McDermott provided the dagger with a 3-pointer a minute later to go ahead, 38-26. The Cougars continued to fire away, but were unable to shake a 16-minute long second-half cold spell.
With six seniors who experienced the brink of the school’s first-tournament berth two years ago when the Trailblazers fell in a regional final, Thomason knows his team is hungry.
“They can taste, they can feel it and we’re just gonna try and ride that momentum one more time,” Thomason said.
Lansing added, “We got a couple practices, one more game, then hopefully a ride down to Des Moines.”
Pitz, who assumed Cascade’s coaching duties earlier this month when head coach Mike Sconsa had to undergo a medical procedure, lauded her team for persevering through a trying season.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” Pitz said. From our captains to our seniors for stepping up the way they did, it was like there was no change from me being coach to Mr. Sconsa being coach. “They did a wonderful job.”
