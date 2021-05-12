DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The onslaught usually comes after the first goal.
Dyersville Beckman just had trouble prying the seal off for that first one.
Ryan Burchard, Jack Gehling and Mitchell Naber scored goals in an 11-minute span early in the second half, and the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Trailblazers surged to a 3-0 win over Maquoketa on Tuesday at Beckman High School.
Beckman (12-3, 6-2 WaMaC Conference East Divison) has won three straight and four of five and has clinched the WaMaC East championship.
The Blazers outshot the Cardinals, 19-0, over the opening 40 minutes and had plenty of chances to take an early lead but couldn’t quite get the cover off the Maquoketa net.
“It was a little frustrating, but we kept possession, we moved the ball a lot and sometimes they just don’t fall right away,” said Conner Grover, who assisted on Burchard’s goal. “We got that one in the second half, and opened it up a little bit.”
Cardinals goalkeeper Sam Knotts made a handful of diving saves to keep his side level, and Grover had a shot at a wide-open corner of the net bounce harmlessly off the post.
Knotts made six saves in the first half and finished with 12.
“He’s had some freshman moments this season, but today he was rock solid,” Cardinals coach Ben Kober said. “He made some key saves. They definitely had to earn their goals.”
Beckman dominated possession and rarely allowed Maquoketa (1-12, 1-9) to cross midfield. The Blazers had nine corner kicks before halftime and finished with a dozen.
Knotts stopped another point-blank shot early in the second half.
Burchard finally lifted the seal, knocking home a through ball from Grover 3:10 into the second half.
“First half, there were tons of opportunities where the goalie had some nice saves or we just flat out missed. Second half, when we scored that, it felt awesome,” Burchard said.
Eli Dunkel hit another post moments later before Naber drew a foul in the Maquoketa penalty box. Gehling converted the penalty kick for his first goal of the season.
Naber gave the Blazers a 3-0 lead in the 53rd minute. Dunkel’s cross somehow navigated its way through a congested penalty box and all the way to Naber on the back side of the play for an easy tap into the open net.
Beckman outshot Maquoketa, 35-0, while holding advantages in shots on target (14-0) and corners (12-0).
Beckman was ranked No. 1 earlier this season before suffering its first loss to Marion. The Trailblazers also have losses to Class 1A No. 7-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert and 2A No. 2 Vinton-Shellsburg. They have beaten 1A No. 6 Solon, 1A No. 9 Waterloo Columbus, 2A No. 13 Clear Creek-Amana and 2A No. 14 Davenport Assumption.
Blazers coach Mirek Laskowski said Solon, Columbus and St. Albert are the only 1A programs the Blazers have played this season. Beckman opens the 1A postseason next week.
Beckman is trying to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 but won’t look past its final two regular-season opponents.
“We still have a lot of work left to get back to the state tournament, but we’re taking it one game at a time,” Laskowski said. “ We’re going to close the regular-season book and then we’ll open another one.”