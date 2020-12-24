Joel Vaske couldn’t have asked for a better start to a pivotal season in his baseball career.
The former Dyersville Beckman all-stater hit .516 with four home runs, 19 RBIs, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases in the first 10 games of his sophomore season at Kirkwood Community College, and NCAA Division I programs took notice. Then, the coronavirus put a halt to all National Junior College Athletic Association spring sports in mid-March.
“It was hard to have it end that way, not so much because I was off to such a great start but more because I knew I wasn’t going to have the opportunity to play with a lot of my teammates from that team ever again,” Vaske said. “I’d played with Jackson Bennett, who is just an incredible teammate, since seventh grade and all through high school and again at Kirkwood, and he was going to be moving on to Michigan State to play.
“When you have teammates like that, and you work your tails off together, you become really close. And it was tough, knowing guys would be going their separate ways.”
Fortunately for Vaske, the NJCAA opted to give spring sports athletes an extra season of eligibility after canceling last season. Likewise, the 2020-21 school year will not count against any NJCAA athletes.
So, despite having three years of junior college under his belt next fall, he will have three seasons of eligibility at NCAA Division I Southeast Missouri State University, an Ohio Valley Conference school located in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound catcher/outfielder committed to coach Andy Sawyers’ program last week.
“I’m so excited for Joel, because he worked so hard to earn this opportunity,” Kirkwood head coach Todd Rima said. “You feel bad for all of your kids when their season is cut short like ours was last year, but it stings a little more when you have a guy who is playing so well and puts himself in a position where a lot of schools are interested.”
Vaske’s numbers jumped off the stat sheet last season after a modest freshman year. He batted .279 with four homers, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and three stolen bases in 41 games in his first season with the Eagles.
“He worked really hard on mastering his swing and being more selective at the plate after that freshman year,” Rima said. “But the difference was his work ethic. He wants it, he’s motivated and he works incredibly hard, so all the credit goes to him. He’s exactly the kind of guy you want in your program because he puts everything into it and you know you’re going to get the most out of him.
“SEMO needed a corner outfielder, a middle-of-the-order guy with some pop in his bat, and Joel fits that to a T.”
Southeast Missouri State won conference championships in 2002 and 2014-16 and offered a sports management degree that interested Vaske. He visited the campus during the Thanksgiving break and knew it would be the place for him.
“It’s a program that has been good and it’s on the rise, they play in a really good baseball conference, and the coaches know how to prepare their players for the next level, pro ball,” Vaske said. “That really drew me in. I want to go somewhere we’re going to contend for a conference championship and play in a regional and maybe a super regional or College World Series.
“In talking to their coaches, a few guys that had played there and our coaches at Kirkwood, it seemed like the perfect fit.”
And the offseason between his freshman and sophomore years put Vaske in a position to play at the next level. Vaske credited Rima for taking his physical and mental games to new heights.
“I spent a lot of time working on the aspects of my offensive game that I was good at, instead of trying to be somebody I wasn’t,” Vaske said. “I came into last season with the mindset that I was going to be better than the guy on the mound, I was going to swing at pitches I could hit and battle my tail off if I had to.
“I wanted to do damage, but more than that, I wanted to help the team and not worry so much about my own stats. Hit the ball hard and put it in play, and a lot of times you’ll get a hit. Take a walk sometimes. When you take a team approach, it makes the guys around you that much better.”
And Kirkwood has plenty of talent up and down its lineup. Rima’s roster reads like a high school all-state squad.
This year’s squad also includes Western Dubuque grads Sam Goodman and Zach Bierman and Dubuque Hempstead grad Andrue Henry. Current Hempstead standout Zach Sabers is committed to Kirkwood for next season.
“It really means something to be in the lineup at Kirkwood, and I’m proud to say I play there,” said Vaske, who won a state championship while in high school. “It’s a lot like Beckman in that there’s such a great winning tradition and there’s so much talent all around you. There’s pressure to perform, because there are great players ready to take your spot. Nothing’s guaranteed and you have to prove it every day. That’s how you get better.”