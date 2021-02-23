Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead finished third and fourth this morning at the Iowa Class 3A girls state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Rams shot 2,867 and finished just seven pins behind third-place Cedar Falls, while the Mustangs tallied a 2,774. Ottumwa won the team title at 3,076, 54 pins ahead of Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Jefferson’s Savannah Edmonds won the individual title with a 225-246—471, while Ottumwa’s Zoe Seamans finished 16 pins behind. Hempstead’s Zoe Schultz claimed sixth with a 233-203—436.
Abriana Reed led Senior with an 11th-place 225-193—418 in her final high school meet, followed by freshman Clara Pregler in a tie for 13th with a 214-191—405, senior Emma Clancy in 15th with a 220-180—400, freshman Mackenzie Lang in 20th with a 174-205—379 and junior Ella Pregler in 29th with a 167-180—347. Sophomore Jaquelyn Hochrein’s 156-132—258 did not factor in the Rams’ 1,949 through the individual portion of the tournament.
Senior shot Baker games of 247, 162, 139, 162 and 208 for a 918.
Hempstead junior Erin Langel placed 19th with a 203-183—386, followed by sophomore Libby Leach with a 172-192—364 and senior Kirsten Mitchell with a 199-165—364 to tie for 24th, and senior Beth Johll with a 153-179—332 for 36th, while senior Emily Mueller’s 170-138—308 did not factor in the Mustangs’ 1,882 through individuals.
Hempstead shot Baker games of 205, 154, 203, 170 and 160 to finish 135 pins clear of Iowa City High for fourth in the eight-team field.