The Dubuque Saints really needed a bounce-back series like this.
After a 4-2 decision at Waterloo on Friday extended their losing streak to a season-high three games, the Saints erupted for 7-3 and 8-2 romps over Lincoln at Mystique Community Ice Center on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Dubuque improved to 18-4-1 for 37 points and a share of third place with the Des Moines Oak Leafs in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings. The Saints remain in control of their own destiny for a high seed in the season-ending tournament with seven games remaining.
“We just felt like we had to regroup as a whole team and come back and get these two wins after we got beat by Waterloo on Friday night,” said Blake Bechen, who tallied five goals and 14 points in the three games. “Hopefully, this gets us on the right path before state and we can keep it going.”
Bechen recorded a goal and an assist on Friday night, four goals and an assist on Saturday and assisted on seven of the Saints’ eight goals on Sunday. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound sophomore leads the MHSHL with 38 assists and ranks third with 55 points through 23 games.
Bechen skated on a line with Dane Schope and Blake Bakey, who combined for 14 points this weekend. Schope scored a goal on Friday, a goal on Saturday and two on Sunday in addition to picking up three assists on Saturday and one on Sunday. Bakey assisted on four goals Saturday night and had a goal and an assist on Sunday.
“I was definitely feeling it this weekend,” Bechen said. “We were playing really well as a line. Like I said earlier in the year, we just know where each other will be on the ice, and we’re always supporting each other. We weren’t being selfish, either. We were passing when we needed to pass and shooting when we had good looks.
“It was fun. The most important thing was the two wins, especially because we played so well as a team and all five guys on the ice were on the same page. And we got great goaltending.”
Drew Zillig contributed a hat trick to Sunday’s win, while Connor Lucas and Taylor White also found the back of the net. Owen King assisted on a pair of goals, and Sean Shealer added a single helper in support of goalie Jack Leverton, who made 17 saves.
“This was an important weekend for us,” Zillig said. “We knew we had to keep our heads up, keep pushing and just play as a team to put everything back together. We did a nice job of communicating, having our heads up and picking each other up after a couple of losses.
“The important thing is learning from those losses, and I think we did. It could help us in the long run.”
Tristan Priest and Lucas scored goals on Saturday night, while King finished with three assists and Beau Baker, Zillig and Malakhi Haley had one apiece. Leverton made 17 saves.
On Friday, King had two assists and Shealer contributed one helper.