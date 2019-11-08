News in your town

College football: No. 13 Minnesota looks to seal up Big Ten West

NFL: Lamar Jackson running toward record book, and other notes heading into Week 10

College volleyball: UD grinds out epic 5-set postseason win over Loras

Prep football: Offensive line paving way for Western Dubuque

Sports in brief: Nagy silent on Daniels-Whitehair switch

Sports briefs: Cubs season ticket prices dropping by an average of about 2.5% for 2020

College volleyball: UD grinds out epic 5-set postseason win over Loras

TH Athlete of the Week: Wahlert's Michel soaking it all in during senior season

Cyclones set for season-defining stretch vs. Sooners, Texas

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gets new 3-year contract

Ford scores 26, No. 20 Saint Mary's edges Wisconsin in OT

Hawkeyes out to break Penn State's grip on wrestling titles

NBA roundup: Lakers use big 4th quarter to rally past Bulls

Prep volleyball: Beckman dominant in return to state

College basketball roundup: No. 4 Duke edges third-ranked Kansas 68-66

Ohio St, LSU, Alabama, Penn St are top 4 in 1st CFP rankings

Local & area roundup: Wahlert's Carter named MVC volleyball athlete of year

Big Ten bruiser: 18 Iowa preps for visit to 16 Wisconsin

College basketball: Cyclones pound MVSU

Dyersville Beckman headed back to state volleyball tournament

Sports briefs: New rule would prevent Iowa regents gambling on their teams

College basketball: Iowa routs Lindsey Wilson in exhibition game

Prep volleyball: Iowa City Liberty sweeps Hempstead in 5A regional final

Brewers trade Anderson to Blue Jays, allow Thames to go free

NBA roundup: Harden scores 44, Rockets bounce back to beat Grizzlies

Local & area roundup: Wahlert names new track coach

College basketball: ‘Positionless’ Carter ready to suit up for UNI

Offensive balance missing early in Vikings' loss to Chiefs

Sports briefs: Kellen Winslow Jr. pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

Bears stumbling with 4 straight losses at halfway point

Rodgers on loss at LA: 'good slice of humble pie for us'

Prep volleyball: Western Dubuque sweeps Clinton to punch ticket to state

Cubs add Cascade native to 40-man roster

Prep volleyball: Western Dubuque sweeps Clinton to punch ticket to state

Cubs add Rea to 40-man roster, decline option on Phelps

McIlroy wins HSBC Champions in a playoff over Schauffele