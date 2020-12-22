The University of Iowa football team is pausing in-person activities for a minimum of five days after an increased number of players within the program have tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday.
“As I shared this morning, last week we experienced an increase in positives cases within our football program,” Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta said in a press release. “Our student-athletes returned to testing (Monday) and based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days.
“We will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocol and participate in daily rapid antigen testing. Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.”
The Hawkeyes athletics department conducted 443 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of December 14-20. Fourteen positive tests and 429 negative tests had been received.
Following the positive test result, protocol established by university and medical staff is being followed. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.
“Late this afternoon I met with our Player Leadership Group and they overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in the release. “We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl using the technology we have available. While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30.”