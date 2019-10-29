The UW-Platteville men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the WIAC this season with the release of the preseason poll on Tuesday.
UW-Oshkosh, the defending NCAA Division III champion, has been selected to win the league title according to the poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
The Titans established a program record with 29 victories a year ago. Junior forward and Dubuque Hempstead grad Connor Duax made 24 starts last year and contributed 9.5 points per game for the Titans.
The Pioneers claimed last year’s WIAC tournament title for the first time since 1999 and made the 12th NCAA appearance in program history. The Pioneers’ 42 combined wins the last two seasons is the best two-year stretch since the 2008 and 2009 squads also had 42 victories. Junior guard Quentin Shields distributed a team-best 91 assists, while finishing second with 13.9 points per game.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 1 — At Canton, Mo.: Kasey Davis delivered 24 kills and Maddie Ro added 26 assists as the Pride (24-7, 11-5 Heart of America Conference) earned a 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 25-18 victory.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Coe 0 — At Oyen Field: The Spartans (10-5-2, 5-2-1 American Rivers Conference) scored three second-half goals from Gloire Luwara, Josh Merkel and Joel Johansson in the win.
UW-Whitewater 4, Loras 3 — At Rock Bowl: Kody Rife and Silvio Gkizas scored second-half goals, but the Duhawks (14-5-1) came up short against the Warhawks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Coe 0 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski scored both goals and Victoria Roethler made four saves at goalkeeper as the Spartans (11-4-2, 4-2-2 A-R-C) blanked the Kohawks.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
West Delaware 3, Decorah 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks swept the Vikings in the Class 4A regional semifinals, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21, and advanced to Monday’s regional final to host Charles City with a berth to state on the line.