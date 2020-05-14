Hopes for a boys golf season were dashed last month when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how area teams in Wisconsin would have looked this season:
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Cory Sokol
Key players — Simon Mitchell (Sr.), Ollie Mitchell (Soph.), Chandler Workman (Jr.), Carson Kroll (Fr.)
Outlook — The Pointers’ stretch of winning five straight SWAL championships will be put on hold, but even more heartbreaking than that is the end of a terrific career in senior Simon Mitchell. The reigning league MVP, Mitchell was a standout for the Pointers last spring and placed ninth overall at the Division 3 state meet with a two-round 122. He was primed to improve on that this season but won’t get the chance.
LANCASTER
Co-Coaches — Brad Sturmer & Jim Addison
Key players — Noah Kirsch (Soph.), Allen Cohen (Jr.), Mathew Hughey (Soph.), Ian Klaas (Soph.)
Outlook — Without a senior on the roster, the Flying Arrows were eager to gain more experience and will return their entire lineup in spring 2021. Noah Kirsch played strongly for Lancaster as a freshman last season, and he’ll continue to be a player to watch heading into next season. Kirsch placed 20th overall at the Division 3 state meet last spring with a two-round 129.
CUBA CITY/BENTON/SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Dustin Hamm
Key player — Zander Jones (Sr.)
Outlook — The Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern co-op was looking to be very young this spring, as only Zander Jones returned from a senior-laden lineup that placed eighth at the River Valley regional last season.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Brent Tuescher
Key players — Cody Crist (Sr.), Atticus Stauffacher (Sr.), Ethan Schuchart (Soph.), Michael Kendall (Sr.)
Outlook — The Redbirds graduated only one senior from last year’s scorecard and appeared prime to make a postseason run. Crist was aiming for a big senior season leading an experienced group after placing eighth at the Mineral Point regional last spring.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Tom Needham
Key players — Adam Larson (Jr.), Skyler Gieseke (Jr.), Dillon Koestler (Sr.), Dravin Allen (Sr.)
Outlook — While the Golden Eagles placed last at the Mineral Point regional last season, they were set to benefit this spring from bringing back their entire lineup. Adam Larson and Skyler Gieseke were set to anchor the top of the scorecard.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Art Pronschinske
Key players — Sawyer Dobson (Sr.), Jason Sedbrook (Sr.)
Outlook — After graduating three of their top scorers from last spring, the Panthers were going to need new players to step to the forefront. Sawyer Dobson and Jason Sedbrook were the only scorers back from last year’s regional meet.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — John Sponsler
Key player — Nate Busch (Sr.)
Outlook — The Hillmen boasted a senior-heavy group last season that captured the River Valley regional championship before finishing fifth at the Prairie du Chien sectional. Busch fired an 83 and tied for third at the regional and would been slated to lead a new group of players this season.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Rick Peterson
Key players — Jack Peterson (Sr.), Jaret Semanko (Sr.)
Outlook — Prairie du Chien only had three players last spring and couldn’t count toward team scores. However, with two seniors back in the fold the Blackhawks were hoping to move in the right direction and improve their scores.