Lucas St. Louis didn’t have to look very far for inspiration.
It was emblazoned across the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ jerseys.
St. Louis and James Reeder scored goals 98 seconds apart in the third period to break a tie, and the Saints held on for a 5-4 victory over Muskegon on Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints wore special Military Appreciation Night jerseys that went up for auction following the win.
“It’s always an honor to play in games like this, because you’re representing the people who make so many sacrifices for our country,” St. Louis said. “You look down and see the stars and stripes on your jersey, and it motivates you to give a little extra.
St. Louis broke a 3-3 tie with a 5-on-3 power play goal 5:43 into the final period. Max Burkholder, Ryan St. Louis, Mikey Burchill and Lucas St. Louis moved the puck around the perimeter with Max Montes parked in front of the net, before Lucas St. Louis wired a shot from the right circle into the top left corner of the net behind goalie Conor Callaghan for his first career USHL goal.
“I was really just aiming to get it on net, and somehow it went in perfectly, top-left,” Lucas St. Louis said. “It happens.”
Reeder scored the eventual game winner at 7:21. Mikey Burchill hustled to avoid an icing, and Oliver Moberg won a battle before feeding Reeder for a shot that beat Callaghan to the same spot as Lucas St. Louis’ shot for his fourth of the season.
“Muskegon’s a really good team, and we lost the last two to them, so it felt pretty good to get a lead on them and hold them off the last 10-15 minutes,” Reeder said. “Moberg made a perfect pass, and it came off my stick nice. It felt really good.”
Shawn O’Donnell staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead just 2:50 into the opening stanza with his first goal of the season. Riley Stuart jumped on a Muskegon turnover in the right corner and backhanded a pass toward the net front, where O’Donnell deflected it past Callaghan.
The Saints doubled their lead during a 3-on-3 situation with 2:51 remaining in the period. Theo Wallberg pinched in from the point and wired a wrist shot past Callaghan from between the circles after taking an Owen Michaels pass from below the goal line. Burchill earned a second assist.
Ryan St. Louis stretched the lead to 3-0 at 1:42 of the second period when he scored on a 5-minute major power play the Saints received when Jake Richard made head contact with Ryan St. Louis. Saints goalie Paxton Geisel stopped a Cody Croal breakaway at one end, and Lucas St. Louis, Max Burkholder, Montes and Juntorp touched the puck before Ryan St. Louis hit a wide-open net from the right circle for his sixth goal of the season.
But Muskegon scored three times in a span of 10:57 later in the period to tie the game, 3-3. David Hymovitch scored the first goal, and Gavin McCarthy added the next two. Ethan Whitcomb scored on the power play with 6:59 remaining in regulation to pull the Lumberjacks within 5-4.
“The first period was probably the best 20 minutes of hockey we’ve played all year,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We were outstanding. We owned the neutral zone. They just couldn’t get anything through.
“We kind of stopped playing after we got that third goal, but that’s another learning experience. To the guys’ credit, they came out and won the third period. How many shots did we block that third period? That’s a credit to the group.”
The Saints went 2-for-3 on the power play and stopped four of Muskegon’s six chances. The Lumberjacks finished with a 23-20 edge in shots.
“We had a tough talk between the second and third periods,” said Wallberg, a defenseman from Stockholm, Sweden. “That got us going a little bit. It was our military night, and we wanted to make sure we showed up. A night like this is a world-wide thing. It’s an honor to play for the people who represent the military, and it was amazing to pay tribute to them.
“We worked as a team. And everyone worked his (tail) off. The second period wasn’t the greatest for us, but we worked together as a team in the third, and that’s the most important thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.