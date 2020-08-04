The Dubuque Area Junior Tour, a continuation of the Telegraph Herald Junior Tour that was discontinued in 2018, will conclude its second summer season today with the final event of the tour at the Eagle Ridge North Course in Galena, Ill.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no season-ending awards banquet. Winners of each age division will receive their championship plaques at a later date.
With 100 points awarded to the winner of each event (with lower point values assessed to the following places), here is a look at the points leaders in each age division heading into today’s final event:
BOYS
Ages 10-11 — 1. Callan Martineau 600 points; 2. Cooper Smith 390 points; 3. Brooks Reed 370 points; 4. Bryce Carroll 360 points; 5. Reid Herrig 320 points.
Breakdown — Martineau has this title wrapped up with a commanding advantage, but Smith, Reed and Carroll are in a tight race for runner-up.
Ages 12-13 — 1. Ben Dolter 585 points; 2. Brayden Webber 425 points; 3. Bock Mueller 420 points; 4. Connor Walsh 390 points; 5. Tyler Skrtich 375 points.
Breakdown — This is another division where the season points title is wrapped up for Dolter, but all four other competitors in the top five have a chance at earning runner-up.
Ages 14-15 — 1. Wil Sigwarth 440 points; 2. Brock Wilson 410 points; 3. Will Coohey 400 points; 4. Roan Martineau 390 points; 5. Jackson Webber 385 points.
Breakdown — A tight race for the crown awaits this division in the final event, as depending on how they finish each player in the top five is alive to win the title. Hempstead’s Sigwarth is in front and looking to close it out.
Ages 16-17 — 1. Davis Stelzer 465 points; 2. Noah Nabb 385 points; 3. Max Naumann 355 points; 4. Ben Cummer 270 points; 5. Ben Vaassen 260 points.
Breakdown — Western Dubuque standout Stelzer leads the pack in this division, and as long as he doesn’t fall lower than third in today’s event can lock up the points title. He’ll be pushed by fellow prep talents in Nabb (Maquoketa), Naumann (WD teammate), Cummer and Vaassen (Wahlert) in the top five.
GIRLS
Ages 10-11 — t1. Addie Splinter 505 points; t1. Amber Wilson 505 points; 3. Elin Mueller 500 points; 4. Kayleigh Smith 440 points; 5. Rylie Stackis 325 points.
Breakdown — This division features one of the tightest races of the bunch, with Splinter, Wilson and Mueller all within five points of each other.
Ages 12-13 — 1. Natalie Fangmann 515 points; 2. Cecelia Ball 485 points; 3. Cecelia Murray 100 points (only three players in age division).
Breakdown — Fangmann is the front-runner in this division, but if Ball can pull out a win and Fangmann drops below runner-up, things could get interesting.
Ages 14-15 — 1. McKenna Stackis 540 points; 2. Katelyn Vaassen 400 points; 3. Ava Kalb 375 points; 4. Brianna Kirsch 225 points; 5. Kayleigh Folks 125 points.
Breakdown — Stackis has this points title in the books with solid play throughout the summer. Vaassen and Kalb are both in contention for runner-up.
Ages 16-17 — 1. Maddy Streicher 545 points; 2. Hannah Fangmann 430 points; 3. Anna Kalb 375 points; 4. Morgan Hawkins 340 points; 5. Ella Kluesner 215 points.
Breakdown — Edgewood-Colesburg standout Streicher has locked down this points title, battling fellow prep stars throughout the summer. Fangmann (Western Dubuque) and Kalb (Wahlert) are in the hunt for runner-up, while Hawkins (Hempstead) and Kluesner (WD) round out the top five.