You would think the University of Dubuque football team will be doing the safety dance after Saturday’s big win.
A holding penalty called on Coe in the end zone with 2:45 to play handed the Spartans a stunning 15-14 road win over the Kohawks on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Dubuque (4-3, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) broke out to a 10-0 lead on Coe (4-2, 3-1) when Liam Smith drilled a 45-yard field goal and Ben Gultig completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Todd Simmons. The Kohawks answered on Ray Seidel’s 4-yard TD run to cut UD’s lead to 10-7 at halftime.
The Kohawks took a 14-10 lead at the 5:04 mark of the third quarter when Carter Maske tossed a 19-yard touchdown to Dominic Shepardson. With 10 minutes remaining, Smith drilled a 29-yard field goal that pulled the Spartans within 14-13.
When the Spartans were driving to take the lead, running back Kallion Buckner fumbled just outside of the end zone, and the Kohawks recovered at the 3-yard line with 3:40 to play. UD responded with a strong rush to the quarterback that forced the holding penalty in the end zone and the winning safety.
Buckner also got his redemption, as the Spartans faced a third-and-5 with a chance to kneel the game out. Buckner rushed for 17 yards to seal the win.
Dalton Wood and CJ Dean led the Spartans defense with eight tackles apiece.
Loras 63, Simpson 21 — At Indianola, Iowa: The Duhawks (4-3, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) put up 60-plus points for the second week in a row by blitzing the Storm (0-6, 0-4). Quarterback Evan England also scored five touchdowns for the second straight week, completing 25 of 33 passes for 284 yards and four TDs, while rushing for a score and 61 yards as well.
The Duhawks were also sparked by two defensive touchdowns, as Josh Rydberg returned a fumble 40 yards for a score and Jace Gwynn intercepted a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Duhawks set records — At Rock Island, Ill.: Kassie Parker and Luke Guttormson etched their names in the Loras College record books once again at the Augustana Invitational.
The Duhawk women placed sixth in the team standings behind Parker, who earned her third race victory of the season with a time of 20:00.1 in the 6K at the Saukie Golf Course. That marks a new program record for the Duhawk women and is also one of the top times ever recorded at the NCAA Division III level. Parker won the race by 48 seconds.
Guttormson finished 18th overall, and his 8K time of 24:29.8 unseated a 19-year-old program record that had been held by Marcus Murphy since 2003. Guttormson outdid Murphy’s 24:33 mark by just over 3 seconds to take the top spot on the Duhawk record book. The men did not field a team score.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Central 0 — At Rock Bowl: Ryleigh O’Brien scored in the 37th minute, and assisted on Caitlin Farrell’s goal in the 59th minute to lead the NCAA Division III No. 15-ranked Duhawks past Central. Abby Eriksen also scored for Loras (11-0-3, 5-0 American Rivers Conference).
Dubuque 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The Spartans (5-2-7, 2-1-3 A-R-C) got goals from Emma Kober, Abby Wiegand, and Riley Trudeau to secure a conference win.
Clarke 5, Evangel 1 — At Springfield, Mo.: Shannon Catchur scored twice, and Hope Ward, Genevieve Cruz, and Samantha Rodriguez also found the back of the net to help the Pride (9-5-1, 5-4 Heart of America) to a road win.
UW-Platteville 1, UW-Oshkosh 0 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Annalise Spindle recorded the match’s lone goal on a penalty kick at 84:49 to lead the Pioneers (10-3-1, 3-1 WIAC) to a win.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Central 0 — At Rock Bowl: Reed Miklavcic, Alex Beausoleil, and Cole Bridson all netted goals for the Duhawks (7-5-1, 3-1-1 A-R-C) in a victory at home.
Nebraska Wesleyan 1, Dubuque 0 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Matt Marchiori stopped five shots on goal, but the Spartans (6-5-4, 2-1-3 A-R-C) lost on the road.
Clarke 2, Evangel 1 — At Springfield, Mo.: Jonathan Velasquez scored at 50:01, and Xzavier Campa netted the game-winner at 89:55 for the Pride (8-2-2, 5-2-2 Heart).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Peru State 0 — At Kehl Center: The Pride (4-19, 1-15 Heart) notched their first conference victory with a sweep of the Bobcats, 25-21, 27-25, 25-14. Rachel Haubert led Clarke with 12 kills, and Jessica Schaad added 10 digs.
Pioneers split — At Platteville, Wis.: Host UW-Platteville (18-6) defeated Augustana, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18, before losing to Carthage, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21, at the Pioneer Invitational. Emma Carlson had 22 kills on the day, and Sam Rossetti contributed 64 assists.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Duhawk duo claims gold — At Decorah, Iowa: In A-Doubles at the American Rivers Conference tournament, the Loras pairing of Lauren Diiulio and Isabel Schwabe, seeded No. 4 in the draw, took the gold-medal match by beating No. 2-seeded Julia Moreno and Sofia Sackett of Luther, 8-7 (4).
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Duhawks sweep — At San Jose Pool: The Loras swim teams opened the season with wins, as the men beat Ripon, 106-97, and the women also triumphed, 95-94.
