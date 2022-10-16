UD Vs. Wartburg Football
University of Dubuque's Garrett Hertzfeldt sacks Wartburg's Nile McLaughin during their football matchup on Chalmers Field at the University of Dubuque on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

You would think the University of Dubuque football team will be doing the safety dance after Saturday’s big win.

A holding penalty called on Coe in the end zone with 2:45 to play handed the Spartans a stunning 15-14 road win over the Kohawks on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

