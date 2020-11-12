A popular Thanksgiving race in Dubuque has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 48th annual Turkey Trot has been called off due to the “current record-level COVID-19 activity in our community,” according to the announcement.
“We know this fun run is a Thanksgiving tradition for many families, and we hope all will consider getting out and getting active on Thanksgiving morning in keeping with the spirit of Turkey Trot,” it states.
The race is the only fundraiser for the Wahlert Catholic High School boys and girls track and field and cross-county programs, so the announcement asks for community support via purchasing a limited edition 48th annual Turkey Trot T-shirt, making a donation or participating in a virtual fun run. Visit holyfamilydbq.org/wchs/athletics/turkey-trot/ for more details.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 1 — At Canton, Mo.: Megan Pressgrove delivered 11 kills as the Pride (11-8, 7-4 Heart of America Conference) picked up a 25-9, 25-16, 13-25, 25-16 victory.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Benedictine 1 — At Atchison, Kan.: Shannon Catchur assisted Samantha Brookens on Clarke’s first goal, then Catchur scored the game-winner for the Pride (7-3, 6-3 Heart) at the 83:13 mark.