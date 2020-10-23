Dubuque Hempstead has put up a lot of points this season.
In its postseason opener, the defense took over.
Jalen Smith recorded a pair of sacks, Zach Sabers nearly returned an interception for a touchdown and the Iowa Class 4A No. 6-ranked Mustangs allowed just 13 yards of offense in the first half of a 42-7 drubbing of Iowa City Liberty in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Hempstead (7-1) earned its sixth consecutive win and awaits an opponent to be determined in next week’s third round. The Iowa High School Athletic Association is expected to release third- and fourth-round pods at noon today.
“Anybody it is, anybody they line up, we’re going to go and we’re going to give it our all and try to get the job done,” said Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more.
The Mustangs registered their first playoff win since a 14-13 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington on Oct. 27, 2010. Hempstead had already earned its first conference championship since the 2009 team won their first 10 games of the season.
It became clear that the Mustangs would be in the round of 16 early Friday.
Liberty ran 22 plays in the first half, but eight of those plays went for no gain or a loss of yards, five were incomplete passes and another was Sabers’ interception, which was returned 55 yards for a touchdown, but a block in the back penalty against the Mustangs brought the ball back to the Liberty 15.
“The bye week really helped us, it got our guys healthy again,” Smith said. “Every week we just want to come out and compete. We know that defense is our strong suit and every week we’re just going to show them we’re the best in the state.”
Smith’s two sacks accounted for a loss of 16 yards for the Lightning. Trey Schaber added another blindside sack in the second half for a loss of 8 yards.
The Lightning finished with just 63 yards of offense -- 56 of which came on a scoring drive against Hempstead’s backups in the final 4 minutes -- and mustered a mere four first downs in the game.
Only 15 of Liberty’s 37 plays from scrimmage went for positive yardage.
“(Defensive coordinator Don) Pirkle had a great game plan. He’s got our kids believing,” Hoerner said. “I thought our defensive line was phenomenal tonight. They really controlled the game and made it hard for Liberty to get going offensively. And then on the back end we played pretty well. When they did have their shots, we did a good job of shutting those down and we were pretty disciplined on the back end. Our defense was just huge.”
Dunne completed 19 of 24 passes -- including each of his final 11 attempts -- for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran six times for 21 yards and three touchdowns.
Dunne ran for a 3-yard touchdown on the Mustangs’ opening possession, then added a 1-yard score following the interception from Sabers, who scored on a 1-yard run at the end of the first quarter.
Dunne connected with Jackson Ostrander for a 3-yard touchdown late in the first half as the Mustangs took a 28-0 lead into the break.
The surge continued in the second half as Dunne found Ty Hancock for a 45-yard touchdown, then scored his third rushing TD of the night on a 7-yard run with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
Liberty finally ended the shutout bid with a minute left on Tye Hughes’ 21-yard touchdown pass to Brody Fishman.
“It’s great,” Dunne said. “It feels great to be in the playoffs, but we’ve got another big game next week and we’re just ready to go out and take another one.”