MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jensen Wedeking picked an ideal time to have a career night.
Minutes before the game, he knew this was his time to shine.
“I was feeling it in warmups,” Wedeking said. “Once that first shot went down, I just knew it was going to be a good night.”
Bellevue’s junior forward went off for 35 points as he willed his team to a 73-68 Class 1A District 8 final victory over Springville on Tuesday night at Maquoketa High School.
Colby Sieverding added 12 points and Robert Paulsen 10 for the Comets. Luke Menster led Springville with 24 points, while Rhendan Wagaman netted 23.
It was the second time in less than a week the Comets ousted a 1A powerhouse after defeating No. 7-ranked Easton Valley last Thursday.
They’ll have to take down one more on Saturday when they travel to Clear Creek-Amana High School and battle Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the Substate 4 final for the right to make the school’s first state tournament appearance since 1991.
“We have been battle-tested,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “We just don’t panic. We’ve been in games like this all year — been in wars with some really good teams. You know in the tournament it’s gonna come down to the fourth quarter and we made enough plays down the stretch.”
The Comets proved immediately that they were not intimidated by the 19-win Orioles after Sieverding calmly drained a 3-pointer on the opening possession. Wedeking then buried three straight mid-range jumpers to stake Bellevue to an 11-7 lead early.
Springville answered back with a 5-0 run, but Sieverding and Wedeking — who provided the bulk of the first-half scoring for Bellevue — traded 3-pointers to take a 19-12 lead after the first quarter.
That same tandem opened the second with consecutive steals and layups, and, after two more Wedeking baskets, Bellevue took a 30-15 lead at the 4:51 mark.
The Orioles closed the gap before halftime, but the Comets still had the momentum, holding a 35-28 lead heading into the locker room.
Wedeking credits the grinding regular-season schedule of the predominantly 2A River Valley Conference for his team’s toughness in the postseason.
“We were prepared,” he said. “Every game we played was a dogfight this year in the regular season, so it was nice to have some of that under your belt for the postseason.”
And the second half proved to be another dogfight.
After a 16-point first half, Wedeking kept it rolling with 10 more in the third quarter. His 3-pointer at 4:38 gave the Comets a nine-point advantage, but the Orioles responded.
Springville cut the deficit to 45-42 at 3:20 of the third and with 48 seconds remaining, knotted the score at 51-all on a Wagaman 3-pointer. It was the first time since early in the first quarter that the Orioles had drawn even.
After a Wedeking steal and layup put Bellevue back up six early in the fourth, Springville again answered on a Wagaman dunk to tie it at 59-59.
The game was knotted at 66-all with 2 minutes remaining, but like it did the entire second half, Bellevue refused to play from behind. Springville knotted the score three different times in the final 20 minutes, but never could muster a go-ahead bucket.
Jackson Mueller’s putback reclaimed the advantage and Wedeking salted the game away with four clutch free throws in the closing seconds to put his team one win away from a state tournament berth at the Wells Fargo Arena.
“It’s amazing,” Wedeking said. “It’s a great feeling, but you know we’re not done. Ultimately, our goal is to get to state and we’re gonna keep working, keep grinding to get there.”