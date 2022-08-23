Things are about to get more exciting in the River Valley Conference.
Cascade and Bellevue have developed quite a rivalry across all sports since coming together in the RVC back in 2016. Now, Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa have departed the WaMaC Conference and are joining the mix this season to take the fun up a notch.
The Cougars are always a contender in the RVC, and the Trailblazers were always a contender in the WaMaC, but both programs lost some crucial talent from last season. However, with experienced, veteran coaches still on the bench, both programs figure to compete for their division titles.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the River Valley Conference this season:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Todd Troutman (26th year, 640-207-55)
Last season — 33-12, lost to Western Christian in 2A state quarterfinal
Returning starters — Jenna Lansing (Sr., RS), Shelby Pirc (Sr., MH), Reese Osterhaus (Jr., OH)
Outlook — The Trailblazers enter new territory in the RVC with a new look as well. Gone are the catalysts who carried the team back to the state tournament last season and had perennial contender Western Chrisitan on the ropes in a five-set thriller — Kiersten Schmitt, Olivia Hogan, Leah Wessels, Lauren Osterhaus and Kam Klas. Lansing returns as the team’s top hitter after nailing 219 kills last season, while Pirc finished with 98. Those two should see the biggest increase in production, while Reese Osterhaus had 125 digs last fall and will also be asked to increase her offensive production. With the lineup of players lost, one could be fooled into thinking the Blazers might have a down year. While it will be tough to follow the tremendous players that are now graduated, there are a number of talented players such as Mia Maiers, Addie Burlage, Shea Steffen and more that should help keep Beckman in the hunt.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Brittany Glaser (second year, 11-17)
Last season — 11-17, lost to North Cedar in 2A regional first round
Returning starters — Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Sr., OH), Kalesia DeShaw (Sr., S/RS), Morgan Meyer (Sr., L), Terrin Back (Sr., MH), Lauren Keil (Sr., S/DS)
Outlook — This will be a season where the Comets could make some serious moves in the conference. A hard-nosed team that battled hard for Glaser last fall, Bellevue returns most of its starters from that team and is primed to progress forward. The DeShaw twins are a pair of all-conference players who will lead the way. Ka’Lynn had a team-high 92 kills last year, while Kalesia fronted the Comets with 191 assists. Meyer is a strong defensive player who racked up a team-high 178 digs, while Ka’Lynn (112 digs) and Kalesia (85 digs) also stand out on the defensive end. If Back can make a leap at the net with even more production (68 kills and a team-high 57 blocks last fall), the Comets will be a very tough out every night.
CASCADE
Coach — Mary Frake (16th year, 306-217)
Last season — 21-12, lost to West Branch in 2A regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Corinne Rea (Sr., OH), Brianna Koppes (Sr., OH)
Outlook — The Cougars will be learning their way this fall, having lost their top producers from last season to graduation in kills and blocks (Ally Hoffman), assists (Megan Smith), digs (Elizabeth Gibbs) and aces (McKenna Gehl). Returning starters Rea and Koppes will be expected to lead the charge. Rea was an honorable mention all-conference performer last year and was second on the team with 161 kills, and Koppes was fourth with 115 kills. Cascade’s other returning letterwinners will be crucial to its success this season, as those players will need to take playing time last year and turn it into success in starting roles, which include libero Alyssa Lux, hitter Kate Green, setter Claudia Noonan and right side Maggie McDermott. Frake’s coaching expertise should certainly help them along.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Ali Fullerton (first year)
Last season — 12-22, lost to Clinton in 4A regional first round
Returning starters — Mikaela Burken (Sr., OH), Carley Cavanagh (Jr., OH)
Outlook — It’s a totally fresh look for the Cardinals, welcoming a new coach and entering a new conference. The program returns only two starters, with Burken finishing third on the team in kills (121) and second in digs (150) last fall. Cavanagh delivered 57 kills and those two will be looked to in bringing the offensive firepower. The Cardinals also return other experienced letterwinners in libero Jordan Armbruster, setter Clare Hackman and defensive specialist Grace Wing. Those players will take on expanded roles as the Cardinals navigate fresh waters in the tough RVC.
