Things are about to get more exciting in the River Valley Conference.

Cascade and Bellevue have developed quite a rivalry across all sports since coming together in the RVC back in 2016. Now, Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa have departed the WaMaC Conference and are joining the mix this season to take the fun up a notch.

