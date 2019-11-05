Dubuque Wahlert on Monday announced the hiring of Bob Oberfoell as head boys track and field coach.
Oberfoell, a 1988 Wahlert graduate, takes over for Doug Varley, who resigned after becoming the principal at Mazzuchelli Middle School earlier this fall.
“We’re happy to have Coach Oberfoell on board to lead the program,” Wahlert athletic director Tom English said in a release announcing the hiring. “He’s had a lot of experience, competing and coaching, and learned from some really fine coaches.
“He will work hard to continue building the program, and will be innovative in his approach in order to maximize the talents of our student athletes.”
Oberfoell competed collegiately as a decathlete at Iowa State University. He helped the Cyclones win four Big Eight Conference championship teams and has also coached at multiple stops, including Wahlert. He was on the staff for a pair of state runner-up teams.
“I hope to use my 25 years of coaching various sports to develop track and field athletes to the best of their ability and of the highest character,” Oberfoell said. “I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of some great head coaches here at Wahlert. I look forward to maintaining the tradition of excellence.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Sterling Newman Catholic Central 0 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Sami Wasmund had a team-high 10 kills and five blocks, and Maggie Furlong added seven kills and seven digs as Galena swept its Illinois Class 1A sectional semifinal, 25-17, 25-23.
The Pirates (30-7) play Dakota in Wednesday’s sectional final.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Pfeiffer named MVC athlete of year — Dubuque Senior swimmer Anna Pfeiffer, who attends Western Dubuque, earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division honors in four events and was named the division’s athlete of the year.
Pfeiffer was a first-team selection on the Rams’ 200 medley relay along with Claire Wedewer, Tabitha Monahan and Taylor Kremer. She earned first-team honors in the 100 freestyle and second team in the 50 free. She also was part of Senior’s 400 free relay — which included Monahan, Maci Boffeli and Wedewer — which was a second-team pick.
Wedewer earned first-team honors in the 200 individual medley and was a second-team pick in the 100 breaststroke.
Boffeli earned second-team honors in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke.
Monahan was honorable mention in the 100 butterfly, and Senior’s Delaney Noel was honorable mention in the 200 and 500 free. Brianna Heer also earned honorable mention in the 500 free for Senior.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Karlie Welbes (200 free), Tori Michel (100 backstroke) and Alaina Schmidt (100 breaststroke) earned first-team honors in the Valley Division.
Wahlert’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay both earned second-team honors in the Valley Division. Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel and Karlie Welbes swam the 200 medley; Hayley Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Alaina Schmidt and Zoe Heiar were on the 400 free relay.
Alaina Schmidt was also a second-team selection in the 50 free, and Michel earned second-team honors in the 100 butterfly.
The Golden Eagles’ Wolbers (50 free), Heiar (100 fly, 100 breaststroke), Hayley Welbes (100 free) and Arianna Yaklich (100 breaststroke) earned honorable mention.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Samantha Fish was a Valley Division second-team pick in the 100 backstroke and earned honorable mention in the 100 butterfly. The Mustangs’ Molly Duehr earned honorable mention in the 100 breaststroke.
PREP HOCKEY
Devils sweep weekend — At Mason City, Iowa: The Dubuque Devils opened the Midwest High School Hockey League season with a pair of victories at Mason City this weekend. Dubuque earned a 7-5 win on Saturday and a 10-5 decision on Sunday.
Dane Schope led the offense with three goals and eight points, including a two-goal, four-assist performance on Sunday. Joey Bisdorf added two goals and four assists, Tristan Priest had three goals and an assist, Hunter Roraff added two goals and two assists, and Jeremiah Snyder contributed a goal and three assists.
Connor Lucas scored twice and assisted on a goal, Sean Shealer had a goal and two assists, while Drew Zillig and Chris Chasten had a goal and an assist each, and Jack Powers and Cody Haynes had two assists each. Dubuque also got a goal from Michael Huseman. Isaac Tillman stopped 33 saves in earning the two wins.
The Devils went 2-30 at the varsity level last season, but the junior varsity posted an 18-12 record for sixth place in the regular season and finished third at the state tournament.