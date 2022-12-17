EPWORTH, Iowa — Josie Potts wasn’t sure if her 25-foot heave was going to go in.
She wasn’t sure if it was going to count if it indeed did go in.
And she surely didn’t know if it was going to be the momentum-grabbing moment the veteran-laden Dubuque Senior Rams were going to need to win their fourth-straight game.
As it turned out, all three proved to be true.
Potts’ running 3-pointer as the first-half clock expired turned the tide back in Senior’s favor, and the Rams held off a hungry Western Dubuque squad, 55-50, on Friday in girls basketball action.
“It felt good,” said Potts, one of Senior’s five senior starters. “I wasn’t sure if it was going to go. I was kind of surprised. I let it go and thought ‘if it goes in, in goes in.’”
Sam McDonald led a balanced Rams effort with 14 points. Potts and Myrissa McGrane had nine apiece and Anna Kruse scored eight as Senior overcame two different deficits and improved to 4-3.
“Our team is mature,” Senior coach Cassie Allee said. “We’ve been in these situations before. And we’ve been on both ends of games like this.”
The Bobcats (0-8) roared out of the gate and grabbed a 7-0 lead 2 minutes into the action.
WD hit three of its first four shots from the field, including a tone-setting 3-pointer from Brooklyn Firzlaff 30 seconds in.
When the Bobcats weren’t connecting, they were crashing the boards. WD had two second-chance buckets to help take command early.
Senior was scoreless until McDonald’s scoop shot at the 5:41 mark fell, but the Rams kept fighting and tied the game with 2:30 left in the first on Potts’ first 3-pointer of the night.
Karrington Asp, the Bobcats’ 6-foot-2 center, had a dominant first half in the post. Along with 5-foot-10 Kaitlyn Thole, the Bobcats were efficient from the floor, connecting on 8-of-10 shots during a stretch.
Thole’s bucket with just over 2 minutes to go before halftime gave WD its biggest lead of the game, 24-16, but McDonald quickly answered with a 3.
That was the theme of the second quarter as Senior knocked down two more 3-pointers each time that it seemed WD was starting to pull away, including Potts’ running buzzer-beater that closed the gap to 28-25 at halftime.
Senior continued its 3-pointer barrage in the third quarter to pull in front. Kruse and McGrane each connected from long range. McGrane scored from close distance as well. She spun to the basket for a layup to cap a 7-0 Rams run. Then she finished a fast break to give Senior its biggest edge, 41-34.
Senior’s defense turned up the heat in the third as well, forcing eight turnovers during a dominant period in which the Rams outscored WD, 20-6, and moved to the final stanza with a 45-34 lead.
WD opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run to reclaim the lead, 48-46. Lucy Ehlers’ third 3-pointer of the game sparked the Bobcats’ run as they heated up and Senior cooled off.
But with four different seniors contributing points over the final 2:39, Senior outscored the Bobcats, 9-2, to close out the game and deny the Bobcats their first win.
“I told the team that (WD) is on the cusp,” Allee said. “They are so close to getting that first win. I said we need to fight hard and let’s not make it be against us.”
Asp led all scorers with 19 points and Thole added 13 for the Bobcats.
“It never really felt like we were out of it,” Potts said. “We always felt like we could come back.”
