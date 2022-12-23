USA vs. Saints
The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ Kenny Connors controls the puck during a game last season at Mystique Community Ice Center in Dubuque on Feb. 18. Connors will compete with Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

 Dave Kettering

Kenny Connors made a strong impression Wednesday as USA Hockey prepared to compete in the World Junior Championships.

Connors, who starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints the last two seasons, scored the game-winning goal in a 5-1 victory over Sweden in a tune-up game ahead of the tournament, which runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. Gavin Brindley made a picture-perfect feed from the bottom of the right circle to the opposite side of the net for Connors, who scored from a sharp angle at 5:45 of the second period to give the Americans a 2-1 lead.

