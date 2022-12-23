The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ Kenny Connors controls the puck during a game last season at Mystique Community Ice Center in Dubuque on Feb. 18. Connors will compete with Team USA at the World Junior Championships.
Kenny Connors made a strong impression Wednesday as USA Hockey prepared to compete in the World Junior Championships.
Connors, who starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints the last two seasons, scored the game-winning goal in a 5-1 victory over Sweden in a tune-up game ahead of the tournament, which runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. Gavin Brindley made a picture-perfect feed from the bottom of the right circle to the opposite side of the net for Connors, who scored from a sharp angle at 5:45 of the second period to give the Americans a 2-1 lead.
Connors skated on Team USA’s fourth line with University of Wisconsin freshman center Charlie Stramel and University of Michigan freshman right wing Brindley. Stramel later added a shorthanded goal.
Team USA opens tournament play Monday against Latvia.
A 19-year-old from Glen Mills, Pa., Connors tallied seven goals and 17 points in 16 games at the University of Massachusetts before joining the national team. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound freshman played the two previous seasons in Dubuque and accumulated 28 goals and 74 points in 111 games and played in the BioSteel All-American Game before being selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round of the NHL Draft in July.
Connors on Friday became the ninth member of the Saints to represent USA Hockey at the World Junior Championships. He joins Henry Thrun (2021), Will Butcher (2014-15), Johnny Gaudreau (2013), Riley Barber (2013-14), Landon Wilson (1995), Chris Ferraro (1992-93), Peter Ferraro (1992-93) and Gary Suter (1984) in participating in world’s most prestigious Under-20 tournament.
Marcus Brannman has been penciled in as Sweden’s No. 3 goaltender. He joins Philip Svedeback (2022), Erik Portillo (2020) and William Lagesson (2015-16) as Saints to represent Sweden in the tournament.
Saints contribute to Veterans Freedom Center — The Saints this week presented the Veterans Freedom Center with a check for $19,023 — proceeds from Military Appreciation Night last month. The evening, sponsored by Hirschbach Motor Lines, included a post-game auction of patriotic-themed jerseys.
Through the first 22 games of the season, Saints goaltenders Marcus Brannman and Paxton Geisel have raised $625 in the Great Clips Saves for Service initiative. Great Clips will donate one dollar for each save the Saints make. Proceeds will also benefit the Veterans Freedom Center.
Big Ten honors Burnside — The Big Ten Conference named Ohio State University freshman and former Saints forward Davis Burnside as its third star of the week. Burnside contributed three goals and an assist in a pair of games against in-state rival Bowling Green. He shares the team lead in goals by a freshman at nine.
Time change — Puck drop for the Saints’ home game on New Year’s Eve has been moved up to 5:05 p.m. The Saints will host Cedar Rapids in a Cowbell Cup rivalry game and Bernie’s New Year’s Eve Bash sponsored by Q Casino.
Dubuque returns from the USHL holiday break on Wednesday with a game at Waterloo and hosts Youngstown the following night at 7:05 p.m.
