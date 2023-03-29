Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Co-coaches — Chris Sullivan and Joe Edler (4th season)
Last year — 12-5 overall, 9-1 NUIC West
Returning starters — Katie Welp (Soph., CF); Annika Huseman (Sr., P/C); Isabel Stewart (Jr., C); Erika Dolan (Jr., LF); Mia Wilwert (Jr., 3B); Megan Anger (Sr., 1B); Milli Huntington (Sr., C/SS)
Other returning veteran — Aleece Anglese (Jr., P/2B/OF)
Promising newcomers — Hannah Heitkamp (Soph., 1B/RF); Brandi Dietzel (Soph., 3B/OF); Tierney Miller (Soph., 2B/OF); Natalie Murphy (Jr., 3B/LF); Paige Foote (Jr., RF/1B)
Outlook — The Warriors are coming off a second consecutive NUIC West Division championship — their first consecutive league titles since 2003-04 — and hope to keep that going with the return of seven starters, including ace Huseman. East Dubuque should see an infusion of talent from the junior varsity team at key positions that should help the chase of a title. The Warriors allowed five runs per game last season after allowing seven in 2021, and lowering that number again will be a continued focus this season.
GALENA
Coach — Jerry Westemeier (1st season)
Last year — 6-15 overall, 2-8 NUIC West
Returning starters — Taylor Hilby (Sr., SS/OF); Ayden Wells (Sr., 2B/OF); Samantha Wienen (Sr., 1B); Taylor Burcham (Jr., C/OF); Alyssa Wienen (Soph., 3B/OF); Emma Furlong (Jr., OF/IF/P)
Other returning veterans — Macy Schultz (Jr., 3B/OF); Katie Wiede (Sr., OF); Addie Zmich (Soph., IF/OF); Evelyn Callahan (Soph., C/IF)
Promising newcomers — Ava Hahn (Soph., P/IF); Brooke Dittmar (Soph., OF); Mya McCoy (Fr., C/IF); Jayme Frank (Fr., IF/OF)
Outlook — Westemeier takes over the Pirates program this spring and believes the team can take a big step up in the conference. Galena will have a young outfield, but expect a boost from Hahn, a solid hitter and good pitcher. With six returning starters, the Pirates could be a darkhorse candidate to dethrone rival East Dubuque.
SCALES MOUND/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Kate Bingham (6th season)
Last year — 6-15 overall, 3-7 NUIC West
Returning starters — Emily Wurster (Sr.); Millie Boden (Jr.); Amie Richmond (Jr.); Evie Walters (Jr.); Laiken Haas (Soph.); Sophie Buck (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Cora Dittmar (Sr.); Hanna Reddington (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Garrett Pickel (Sr.); Sarah Winter (Fr.)
Outlook — Expectations are ticking up this season for Scales Mound/River Ridge, which returns virtually its entire defense from last year, including several players with three years of experience. But the loss of pitcher Mickayla Bass to a knee injury has opened the door for others to step up and fill that void. Pickel’s return from an injury should help the team’s overall depth.
STOCKTON/WARREN
Coach — Mike Renz (7th season)
Last year — 12-9
Returning starters — Alivia Thruman, Lauren Kehl, Janel Radaszewski, Maizy Fonseca, Reese Raisbeck, Addy Bohnsack, Morgan Blair, Elaina Martin
Outlook — The Blackhawks return extensive experience at pitcher and catcher, with two-time first-team all-NUIC picks Kehl and Martin. Stockton/Warren gained valuable experience last season and hopes to take a step up in the conference standings behind Martin, last year’s conference player of the year. Depth and team speed should help, too.
