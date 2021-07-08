Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert each earned No. 1 seeds for the Iowa high school baseball postseason and will play a doubleheader on July 16 at Petrakis Park.
Hempstead (26-7) landed the top spot in Class 4A Substate 5 and will host No. 6 Bettendorf (8-22) at 5 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader at Petrakis. Dubuque Senior (12-21) is the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 2 seed North Scott (21-11) at 7 p.m. on July 16.
The third game in the substate features No. 4 Clinton (13-17) at No. 3 Davenport West (20-7). The highest remaining seed receives a bye into the substate final on July 21, while the other two winners meet on July 19 in the semifinal. The substate champion advances to the eight-team state tournament the following week in Iowa City.
Wahlert (26-9) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A Substate 3 and will host No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (1-26) at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Petrakis. The winner will face either No. 4 Decorah (24-5) or No. 5 Maquoketa (18-13) at 7 p.m. on July 19.
Western Dubuque (16-17) received the No. 2 seed in Substate 3 and will host No. 7 Monticello (15-12) at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Farley Park. The winner plays either No. 3 Independence (21-12) or No. 6 West Delaware (16-17) at 7 p.m. on July 19. The two semifinal winners meet July 21 for a berth in the eight-team state tournament the following week in Iowa City.
(Tuesday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Independence 6 — At Petrakis Park: Jared Walter doubled in the sixth, and Aaron Savary followed with a tie-breaking home run to lift the Golden Eagles (26-9) in the non-conference game.
Derek Tauber and Landon Stoll had two hits and a double each, and Jake Brosius hit another home run — his sixth in two days — to support Jack Walsh, who earned the pitching victory in relief.
Dyersville Beckman 6, South Winneshiek 1 — At Calmar, Iowa: Nick Offerman went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and struck out five in a complete-game seven-hitter. His younger brother, Nick Offerman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Iowa Class 2A No. 10-ranked Trailblazers won their third game of the week to improve to 19-14.
South Winn fell to 23-10 and received votes in the latest Class 1A poll.
West Delaware 10, Waukon 0 (5 innings) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Conner Funk, Isaac Fettkether and Luke Kehrli each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Hawks (16-17). Kehrli homered, and Fettkether, Jared Voss and Lukas Meyer had two hits each.
Kehrli also fanned five in two innings of work, and Robert Reeder struck out four in three innings as the hurlers combined on a one-hitter.
Edgewood-Colesburg 6, Clayton Ridge/Central 5 —At Edgewood, Iowa: Quintin Hess went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Parker Rochford and Cael Funk added two hits each and Caden Cole drove in 2wo runs as the Vikings earned the 200th career win for head coach Aaron Hamann.
Edgewood-Colesburg closed the regular season at 8-15 and will play South Winneshiek in the Iowa Class 1A District 4 tournament on Saturday in Calmar. Clayton Ridge/Central (9-20) got a pair of hits from Drake Ostrander, and Eliot Kelly drove in two runs.
Maquoketa Valley 14, Dunkerton 4 (5 innings) — At Delhi, Iowa: Tony Offerman went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as the Wildcats finished the regular season with a 19-7 record. Preston Roling added three hits, while Michael Schaul and Tim Harmon added two each.
Parker Sternhagen struck out eight in three innings of work, and Schaul pitched the final two frames. Maquoketa Valley plays East Buchanan (10-11) in the first round of Class 1A district action on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Durant 5, Dyersville Beckman 3 — At Durant, Iowa: The Trailblazers took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the second before Durant rallied back and won their Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
The Wildcats (16-19) advanced to play at No. 2 Wilton in Friday’s semifinal. The Trailblazers ended their season 8-29 overall.
Lisbon 6, Bellevue Marquette 2 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 4-ranked Lions (33-8) ousted the Mohawks in their regional quarterfinals and advanced to host Springville or Central City in Friday’s semifinal.
Emma Callaghan’s sacrifice fly gave Marquette a first-inning lead before Lisbon took the lead for good. Callaghan also singled home a run in the third for the Mohawks (16-13).
Lansing Kee 4, Edgewood-Colesburg 3 — At Lansing, Iowa: The Hawks held off the Vikings in their Class 1A regional quarterfinal, scoring the winning run in the seventh. Kee (15-15) advanced to play at North Butler in Friday’s semifinal.
Edgewood-Colesburg ended the season 12-28 overall.
Starmont 3, Maquoketa Valley 1 — At Delhi, Iowa: Payton Beaman went 2-for-2 and scored a run and Carissa Sabers added a double, but the Wildcats lost to the Stars in Tuesday night’s Class 2A regional first-round game.
Maquoketa Valley ended the season 12-20 overall.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Rickardsville Tournament rained out — At Rickardsville, Iowa: A late-afternoon shower dropped all the rain needed to wash away championship night of the Rickardsville Tournament. Key West, coming off a 2-1 victory over Bellevue in the semifinals, will face Epworth in the championship game at 8 p.m. tonight. The Orioles defeated Zwingle, 8-7, in the other semifinal.
Bellevue and Zwingle will meet in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m.