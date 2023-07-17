IOWA CITY — Bryce Rudiger has played in big games like this before, so he knew exactly how to prepare for the stage.

The senior right-hander scattered three hits, and his offense gave him plenty of support as Dubuque Wahlert steamrolled Ballard, 11-1, in five innings in an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. The Golden Eagles (30-13) advanced to play Mississippi Valley Conference rival Western Dubuque (34-9) in Wednesday’s semifinals, while Ballard bowed out at 21-11.

